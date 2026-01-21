While the New York Giants are busy building a regime under John Harbaugh, a familiar face is looking to return to his old stomping grounds. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Buffalo Bills have requested to interview former Giants head coach Brian Daboll for their vacant head coaching position.

Bills Request to Interview Ex-Giants HC Brian Daboll

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The move comes on the heels of the Bills’ shocking decision to fire Sean McDermott following a heartbreaking 33–30 overtime loss to the Broncos in the Divisional Round. For Giants fans, the irony is thick; Daboll was unceremoniously fired in November after a disastrous 2–8 start to his fourth season, yet the team he cut his teeth with to earn his first chance at being a head coach is now calling him home to try to save their championship window.

The Josh Allen Factor

The primary driver behind this interest isn’t Daboll’s recent 20–40–1 record in New York, but rather his history as the architect of Josh Allen’s rise. During his four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator (2018–2021), Daboll transformed a raw, erratic prospect into an All-Pro juggernaut, culminating in a 2020 season where the Bills ranked second in the NFL in both yards and points.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

While Daboll’s tenure in East Rutherford was defined by offensive inconsistency and a rotating door of quarterbacks, the Bills’ front office likely views him as the QB whisperer who can reign in Allen’s turnovers—which proved fatal in their latest playoff exit—and maximize the prime of the 2024 MVP.

Daboll is a Hot Commodity

The Bills aren’t the only ones kicking the tires on a Daboll revival. Despite his struggles with the Giants, Daboll remains a hot commodity on the coordinator circuit, having already interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles’ OC vacancy and drawn interest from the Chargers and Titans.

However, Buffalo represents his best chance at a head-coaching redo. The Bills have promoted Brandon Beane to President of Football Ops/GM, and the organization is clearly looking for an offensive-minded leader to provide the new structure that owner Terry Pegula recently demanded. For Daboll, it’s a chance reunite with Beane, a front office executive with whom he has familiarity, and Allen, the quarterback who stands out as the shining star on his coaching resume.

The Giants Are Beginning a New Era

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

From a Giants perspective, seeing Daboll land on his feet in Buffalo would be the final chapter of a complicated era. While he did secure the franchise’s first playoff win in a decade back in 2022, his inability to sustain that success led to the organizational shift we are seeing now.

Daboll was ultimately fired mid-way through the 2025 season, but not before helping the Giants secure who they believe is their next franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart.

As Big Blue looks toward the future with Harbaugh and Dart, Daboll’s potential return to Buffalo serves as a reminder of how quickly the NFL landscape can shift.