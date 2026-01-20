The John Harbaugh era officially kicked off today at 1925 Giants Drive. Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen took the podium together to address the elephant in the room: a fundamental change in the New York Giants’ organization.

The new head coach will report directly to ownership, placing him on a parallel track with the GM rather than beneath him — a significant deviation from the norm for the Giants.

It was a day defined by the word “collaboration,” as both men sought to ensure fans there would be no struggle for power and that the two parties would instead focus on a shared mission to return Big Blue to its former glory.

The algorithm hides the best Giants news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat on the John Harbaugh era.

John Harbaugh Downplays the Giants’ New Organizational Hierarchy

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest takeaway from the presser was Harbaugh’s insistence that his demand to report to ownership wasn’t a slight against Schoen, but rather a blueprint for success he’s followed for 18 years. Harbaugh noted that this structure is exactly what he had in Baltimore with Ozzie Newsome and Eric DeCosta.

“I expect it to be phenomenally great,” Harbaugh said of his partnership with Schoen. “We’re going to work until we agree. We’ll figure it out, hash it out, and do whatever it takes to get on the same page.

“It will be the same as it was in Baltimore and everywhere around the league. [A partnership like Ozzie Newsome and Eric DeCosta]… That’s the plan.”

Harbaugh and Schoen will now report to owner John Mara collaboratively.

“We all report to the boss, and the boss is ownership,” Harbaugh told reporters. “And John Mara is running football operations here. And he’s running it. And I’m glad he is.”

Harbaugh also described reports about the new reporting structure as “overblown” and downplayed the importance of his ability to report directly to ownership.

“It’s really not that important. In the big picture, the big scheme of things, I think it’s overblown just a little bit in terms of how it works. The main thing is that it works and that we work together. That’s what matters.”

Harbaugh Had Nothing But Praise for Joe Schoen

Joe Schoen, who has been described as a “relentless recruiter” in this process, appeared unbothered by the loss of traditional hierarchy. Schoen emphasized that the decision to pursue Harbaugh was about bringing in a “program builder” rather than maintaining a title.

“This is obviously an exciting time for the New York Giants,” Schoen said. “With the head coach search, we set out to find a ‘proven winner’ and ‘elite leader.’ We got that in John Harbaugh.

“Throughout our conversations, John stood out for his clarity, competitiveness, and approach for building a sustainable winning program. We are excited to work with John in moving this team in the right direction.”

The GM’s willingness to adjust his role to secure Harbaugh suggests that the front office is prioritizing wins over ego. Schoen’s focus remains on the cap and scouting, while Harbaugh will hold the “final say” on the 53-man roster—a dynamic both men claim is already yielding “great football talks.”

Harbaugh had nothing but praise for Schoen as he described him as a “football man” who knows the ins and outs of the NFL.

“You get to know Joe, and we started talking ball, and what you see is a football man. This guy lives and breathes football. His knowledge is deep. He knows the league. He knows the coaches in the league. He knows the players in the league… He was impressive to me.

“I really like Joe. We had great football talks and great life talks. He’s a hard worker and I’m ready for us to roll up our sleeves.”

Harbaugh and Schoen Plan to Work Closely Together

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

When asked about what happens if the two disagree on a high-stakes decision—like a first-round draft pick—Harbaugh’s answer was vintage Baltimore. Prior to his presser, Harbaugh addressed collaboration concerns in a conversation with The Athletic’s Ian O’Connor, stating that he and Schoen will “do whatever it takes to get on the same page.”

“It will be the same as it was in Baltimore and really everywhere around the league,” Harbaugh said via The Athletic. “We’re going to work until we agree.”

This “consensus-first” approach is the backbone of the modernized analytics and reporting structure the Giants are installing. With Harbaugh aiming to “make the playoffs next year,” the grace period is nonexistent, and the collaboration must be instant.