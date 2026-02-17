The Giants have a few very difficult decisions to make this offseason. They only have about $7 million in cap space in 2026, but hold $129 million heading into 2027. That financial reality means any major free agent signing will require restructuring existing contracts and pushing cap hits into next year. The Giants have to have conviction on long-term extensions right now, and according to ESPN’s Matt Bowen, center Tyler Linderbaum remains one of the best fits for what they’re trying to build.

“Linderbaum can follow coach John Harbaugh to New York,” Bowen writes. “Given his movement traits, he would fit the Giants’ zone and gap schemes, and his 97.2% pass block win rate tied for second among 31 qualifying centers last season. The Giants would be landing the top offensive lineman in free agency.”

The Numbers Back Up the Hype

Linderbaum’s 2025 production across 1,007 offensive snaps was exceptional for a center. He played close to 100% of the Ravens’ offensive snaps, allowing just 2 sacks, 1 QB hit, and 23 hurries across the entire season. That’s 26 total pressures across a full 17-game campaign, an impressive mark for a player asked to anchor the interior of one of the NFL’s most run-heavy offenses. His pass blocking efficiency of 97.2% ranks among the best in the league at his position.

Stat 2025 Total Offensive Snaps 1,007 Sacks Allowed 2 QB Hits Allowed 1 QB Hurries Allowed 23 Total Pressures Allowed 26 Pass Block Efficiency 97.2% Penalties 5 (2 accepted)

He’s a three-time Pro Bowler who has never missed a start and brings the kind of durability and consistency that championship rosters are built around. The question isn’t whether Linderbaum is good. The question is whether the Giants can afford him.

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Perfect Fit for Greg Roman and Matt Nagy

Linderbaum’s profile fits the Giants’ new offensive identity like a glove. Greg Roman, now serving as senior offensive assistant, built his reputation orchestrating run-heavy offenses in Baltimore and San Francisco. During his tenure as Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with the Ravens (2019-2022), Roman’s units routinely finished in the top three in rushing yards per game, including a historic 2019 season where Baltimore set the NFL single-season record with 3,296 rushing yards.

Matt Nagy, meanwhile, brings pass-game concepts from the Andy Reid tree that complement Roman’s run-first philosophy perfectly. Nagy’s offense relies on quick-hitting runs and play-action concepts that require a center who can process defenders quickly, win at the second level, and handle combination blocks. Linderbaum does all of that better than virtually anyone in the league. His familiarity with Harbaugh’s system makes the transition seamless, and his ability to execute both zone and gap schemes gives Roman flexibility in how he designs the running game around Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy.

The Financial Reality Is Complicated

Here’s where it gets difficult. Linderbaum is projected to command between $17.7 million and $19.25 million per year on the open market, according to Spotrac’s market value projections. Bleacher Report projects a four-year, $76 million deal. That’s historic money for a center, and it would make him one of the highest-paid interior linemen in NFL history.

With only $7 million in cap space, the Giants would need to restructure existing contracts to make room. The good news is their $129 million in 2027 cap space gives them significant flexibility to push money into next year. The bad news is they still have decisions to make on Wan’Dale Robinson, Jermaine Eluemunor, and other free agents who also need to be addressed. Spending $17M-plus per year on a center, while absolutely justified by the production, limits what the Giants can do elsewhere.

The John Michael Schmitz situation adds another wrinkle. Schmitz heads into the final year of his four-year rookie contract and could become a trade piece or depth option if Linderbaum arrives. The Giants could recoup draft capital in a Schmitz trade, which partially offsets the financial hit of signing Linderbaum. It’s not a perfect solution, but it makes the math more workable.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

I’m convinced the Giants want Linderbaum badly. Harbaugh knows exactly what he’s getting, Roman has watched him execute this offense for four years, and the scheme fit is undeniable. The only thing standing between New York and the best center in free agency is money, and with creative cap management and $129 million available in 2027, the Giants could make it work.

But they have to be sure. At $17M-plus per year on a roster with multiple needs, there’s no margin for error. If the Giants sign Linderbaum and struggle elsewhere, the contract becomes a liability. If they pass and run it back with Schmitz, they’re leaving a perfect fit talent to another team. This is the kind of decision that defines front offices. The Giants know what Linderbaum brings. Now they have to decide if they can afford to find out what they’re missing without him.

