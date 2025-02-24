Giants are on the brink of letting another valuable 1st round pick flop

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants have seen too many of their first-round picks fail to meet expectations in recent years, and Deonte Banks is dangerously close to adding his name to that list. The 23-year-old cornerback had a rough 2024 season, struggling in coverage and failing to make the impact the team expected when they drafted him 24th overall in 2023.

Concerning Signs From Banks’ Second Year

Banks played 788 snaps last season, recording 45 tackles, but his coverage numbers were alarming. He allowed 689 yards, six touchdowns, and managed only eight pass breakups. After securing two interceptions as a rookie, he failed to force a takeaway in 2024.

Adding to his struggles, he was flagged six times, a sign of a defensive back trying to compensate for getting beaten too often.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against elite competition, Banks was routinely exposed. He gave up 100 yards to Garrett Wilson, 96 to Terry McLaurin, 110 to Davante Adams, and 87 to CeeDee Lamb. The Giants drafted him to be a high-end playmaker on the outside, but instead, he’s been a liability.

A Victim of Scheme Changes?

One of the biggest issues with Banks’ development has been the shift in defensive philosophy. Wink Martindale, who pushed for the Giants to draft him, envisioned Banks as a press-man coverage corner who could thrive in his aggressive system. But after Martindale’s departure, new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has leaned more on zone-heavy concepts, which don’t play to Banks’ strengths.

The results have been ugly. Instead of becoming a shutdown corner, Banks often looks lost in coverage. The Giants need to give him more support, possibly by signing a veteran to take some of the pressure off.

Another First-Rounder Trending in the Wrong Direction

The Giants can’t afford to have another early draft pick go to waste. Evan Neal, the seventh overall pick in 2022, is already being labeled a bust, while Kayvon Thibodeaux has yet to fully unlock his potential. Banks is at a crossroads, and general manager Joe Schoen needs to find a way to salvage his development.

With his job potentially on the line in 2025, Schoen can’t afford another misstep. The Giants must either help Banks adjust to a new system or find a way to put him in a position to succeed before it’s too late.