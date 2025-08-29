Giants’ Andrew Thomas injury update is not exactly encouraging

The New York Giants are just days from opening the 2025 season, yet Andrew Thomas’ availability remains a major question mark.

Thomas was only activated from the physically unable to perform list this past week, limiting him to a handful of practices.

After missing all of training camp and every preseason snap, rushing him back into live action feels dangerously premature.

The Giants’ Week 1 opponent, Washington, boasts a defensive front that punishes mistakes, making his readiness even more critical.

Thomas’ contract adds pressure

Thomas is entering the first season of a five-year, $117.5 million deal, with $67 million guaranteed at signing.

While he’s undeniably one of the league’s top tackles when healthy, that investment looks shakier every time injuries resurface.

The Giants do hold a potential out in 2026, carrying only $4.6 million in dead money if they move on.

That clause suddenly feels less like insurance and more like a realistic option if Thomas’ durability remains in question.

Injury history creating real concern

Thomas played just 416 snaps last season, forcing the Giants to shuffle depth pieces into one of football’s most vital positions.

A franchise left tackle is supposed to be the anchor, yet New York has been left scrambling far too often without him.

At only 26 years old, labeling him injury-prone might seem harsh, but recent seasons leave little room for optimism.

If Thomas can’t stay on the field consistently, the Giants’ offensive line remains one bad play away from unraveling completely.

Thomas’ perspective on return

The left tackle isn’t blind to the situation, acknowledging the balance between eagerness and responsibility in returning to the field.

“I want to be back, but if I don’t feel comfortable to be able to perform at the level I think I can, I don’t think it makes sense for me to be out there,” Thomas explained.

That candid admission highlights his maturity, even if it doesn’t soothe the nerves of a team desperate for stability.

His words echo the reality that forcing a return could jeopardize not just Week 1, but his entire season.

Depth options provide slight cushion

The Giants were proactive in free agency and the draft, knowing Thomas’ health couldn’t be their only protection plan.

They added James Hudson as veteran depth and drafted Marcus Mbow in the fifth round to strengthen the tackle group.

Neither provides Thomas’ All-Pro caliber ceiling, but both represent necessary insurance policies in case the worst-case scenario unfolds.

That foresight ensures the Giants won’t be completely exposed, though the drop-off in talent is still undeniably steep.

A pivotal season for both sides

For Thomas, 2025 represents an opportunity to reestablish himself as one of the league’s premier blindside protectors.

For the Giants, it’s a chance to evaluate whether their long-term financial commitment was wise or dangerously optimistic.

The margin for error is thin, and New York can’t afford instability at a position so central to offensive success.

Thomas’ next steps will determine if this contract becomes a cornerstone deal — or another costly chapter in Giants history.