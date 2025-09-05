Giants’ Andrew Thomas availability update isn’t exactly encouraging

The New York Giants are preparing for Week 1 against Washington, knowing their offensive line may be missing its anchor.

Andrew Thomas, their star left tackle, remains a major question mark as he works back from injury and limited conditioning.

Thomas is entering the first year of a five-year, $117.5 million extension — a deal built on both trust and risk.

The Giants need him healthy to protect Russell Wilson, but the early signs suggest they may be cautious with his return.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Giants restructure Thomas’ deal before season

On Thursday, the Giants restructured $12.2 million of Thomas’s contract to create short-term cap space for roster flexibility.

That adjustment added $3 million in dead money to each remaining year, complicating their ability to move on in 2027.

It’s a gamble — the Giants are banking on his health and availability but also increasing the long-term financial commitment.

For a player already battling injuries, that restructuring highlights the delicate balance between cap management and roster stability.

Thomas’ ramp-up still behind schedule

Thomas has returned to practice over the past two weeks, slowly increasing his workload after missing training camp.

The team gave him Thursday off to evaluate how his body responded, an important sign of where he really stands.

That caution suggests stamina remains the biggest obstacle, and expecting him to play four quarters in Week 1 seems unrealistic.

Even if he suits up, his conditioning may not be enough to withstand Washington’s relentless defensive line across sixty minutes.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Why patience might be the smarter play

The Giants face a tough decision — force Thomas into the lineup early or preserve him for the long season ahead.

Rushing him back could risk further setbacks, turning a short-term absence into a long-term liability at football’s most critical position.

This is especially true with Thomas entering a contract structured to carry heavy financial implications if he remains injury-prone.

For Brian Daboll, keeping Thomas sidelined another week may be the smartest long-term play, even if it hurts in Week 1.

The good and bad news for New York

The encouraging part is that Thomas is making steady progress, signaling his return is closer now than it was in preseason.

But the reality is simple: he’s not ready to anchor the line against a tough Washington front on opening weekend.

The Giants will likely turn to James Hudson or rookie Marcus Mbow, knowing neither comes close to Thomas’s proven reliability.

Still, if patience ensures Thomas can be available for the grind ahead, one early absence may prove worth the sacrifice.