Giants and Lions each fined $200k for practice fights

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants and the Detroit Lions were officially disciplined by the NFL Wednesday for a series of joint practice fights that occurred both on Monday and Tuesday.

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, left, and director of player personnel Tim McDonnell, center, and president and CEO John Mara, right, looks on during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, both teams were handed $200,000 fines by the league for violating their personal conduct policy. Schefter added that the league sent a memo last month reminding teams that fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices are not acceptable.

Scuffles in training camp joint practices are nothing unusual, but things reached a boiling point between the Giants and Lions when rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers was caught in a fist fight with Lions DB Kerby Joseph during Tuesday’s practice which led to an all-out brawl on the field. The previous day, the two teams fought three times, including one where Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones was in the crossfire.

Giants players denounced the notion of any personal conflicts being the result of the increased tension, and instead attributed it to the hot midsummer weather and natural physicality of training camp. However, it is clear that the intensity between the two teams is growing.

New York and Detroit open their preseason against each other at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, and it remains to be seen if the tensions between them will leak out into game action. The two teams do not meet each other in the regular season.