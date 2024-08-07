Eagles’ star QB called Giants ex-DC for advice entering the postseason

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

Amid reports that there is a rift between Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirriani, former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale revealed a stunning conversation that occurred just before the playoffs last season.

Jalen Hurts called Wink Martindale following a stunning Week 18 loss

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive coordinator Don Wink Martindale against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Following the Giants’ 27-10 victory over the Eagles in Week 18, New York was gearing up for the offseason after a disappointing 2023 season, when Martindale suddenly received a phone call from Hurts. Martindale had just left the Giants for a job with the national champion Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA and added that, during his time as a coach, he never had an opposing quarterback — nevertheless, one that plays for a division rival — reach out for advice.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years,” said Martindale via ESPN. “and it’s the first time I’ve had an opposing quarterback call me up. I thought it was pretty cool that the guy called. It shows you what kind of pro he really is. He’s just looking at every angle that he can to get better.”

Hurts called the defensive coordinator to pick his brain and figure out what allowed the Giants to stop a potent Eagles offense. Martindale described it as a productive phone call, but it ultimately became moot just a week later when the Eagles were demolished 32-9 in a massive upset to the underdog Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. Suddenly, an Eagles team that started the year 10-1 finished the season without a postseason victory, which put Sirriani’s job in jeopardy and likely sparked the turmoil between him and Hurts.

Martindale further detailed why the Eagles fell flat down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs.

“They weren’t committed to the run,” Martindale via ESPN. “They weren’t committed to the quarterback runs. They were trying to throw the ball a little but too much on early downs, which put them behind the sticks. That’s when defenses can go to work.”

Philadelphia addressed their lack of a running game by signing the Giants’ best player when he hit free agency, inking star running back Saquon Barkley on a three-year, $37 million deal including $26 million guaranteed. Health plays a big factor into how effective Barkley will be for the Eagles offense, but it is nevertheless an upgrade that could improve their running game drastically.

The Giants’ defense improved down the stretch last season

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants’ defense was a bright spot in a dark 2023-24 season. In their last seven games, they allowed just 16 touchdowns to their opponents and went 4-3 in that span. The Eagles, meanwhile, allowed the third-most o yards to their opponents after their 10-1 start with 2,273, and the third-most rushing yards to their opponents with 793 in that same span.

New York would like to continue that strong game plan they presented against Philadelphia last year heading into this season. They beefed up their defense significantly by adding star linebacker Brian Burns via trade, and gave one of the most imposing pass rushes in the league with Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence.

Will Hurts finally decide to heed Martindale’s advice and allow head coach Sirriani to implement a new strategy? Only time will tell, but it is clear that the Giants currently have cracked the code on how to handle their relentless offense.