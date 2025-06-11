Giants and Jets set to host joint practices this summer

Training camp is right around the corner, and both the New York Giants and the New York Jets are getting ready for an intense summer of practice.

Giants and Jets will reportedly host joint practices this summer

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants and Jets will have joint practices this summer.

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, the Giants had joint practices with the Detroit Lions, their first opponent of the preseason.

This year, the Giants are slated to face the Buffalo Bills in their first preseason game. However, there seemingly won’t be any joint practices with Buffalo.

The Jets and Giants face off in Week 2 of the preseason.

Things got heated during last summer’s joint practices

During Big Blue’s joint practices with Detroit last summer, things got intense. Several fights broke out on the practice field with punches thrown and scrums formed. And present for those practices was new Jets HC Aaron Glenn.

Glenn was the defensive coordinator of the feisty Lions defense last summer.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During those joint practices last summer, it was notably Giants then-rookie WR Malik Nabers and Lions DB Kerby Joseph who squared off and sparked a skirmish.

Glenn’s defenses always bring an increased level of intensity to the field, both during practice and the season.

Needless to say, tempers could flare and things could get interesting during the Giants and Jets’ joint practices this summer.