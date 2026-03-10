After a busy Monday that saw the Giants reinforce their roster with Isaiah Likely, Tremaine Edmunds, Jordan Stout, and Jermaine Eluemunor, Tuesday brought another calculated addition: veteran cornerback Greg Newsome II on a one-year prove-it deal.

Despite five NFL seasons under his belt, Newsome is just 25. The former first-round pick out of Northwestern (26th overall in 2021) played for Cleveland and Jacksonville this past season in a tale of two cities. He started strong for the Browns, posting a 78.0 PFF grade in Week 1 that ranked ninth among all cornerbacks. Then came the midseason trade to Jacksonville, and everything collapsed.

Newsome’s numbers with the Jaguars were brutal: 50.1 overall PFF grade, 52.6 coverage grade, five touchdowns allowed. But here’s the context: Newsome was thrown into a completely different defensive system midseason with minimal time to adjust. The drop-off looks more like chaos than decline.

Before the Jacksonville disaster, Newsome had built a solid resume. Over his first four-and-a-half seasons, he posted a 63.9 overall PFF grade with strong run defense (67.6) and competent coverage (62.1). He’s accumulated 158 tackles, three interceptions, and 29 pass deflections while starting 47 of 59 career games. That’s the player the Giants are betting on.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Dennard Wilson Fit

At 6-foot and 192 pounds, Newsome has the size and length Wilson wants on the boundary in his aggressive press-man scheme. Wilson, influenced by Mike Macdonald’s Baltimore defense, demands cornerbacks who can play physical at the line and mirror receivers downfield without safety help. That’s Newsome’s strength when he’s in a system he understands.

Wilson’s defense relies on Cover 4 as a safety net, but cornerbacks are expected to win on islands. Newsome’s best work in Cleveland came when he could lock onto a receiver and use his length to disrupt timing routes. His 6-foot frame with long arms allows him to contest catches at the highest point.

The Giants lost Cor’Dale Flott to Tennessee, leaving a hole opposite Paulson Adebo. Newsome will compete for a starting role, and if he can rediscover his Cleveland form, he’s capable of winning the job outright. This is low-risk, high-reward for a cornerback market that’s thinning fast. At 25, Newsome still has upside, and Wilson’s scheme could be exactly what he needs to rebuild his value.