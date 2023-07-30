Giants activate two wide receivers off PUP list

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants football team received a welcome boost on Sunday with the activation of wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Jamison Crowder from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Sterling Shepard Returns from Injury

Shepard had been sidelined since suffering a torn ACL early last season, marking the second consecutive season where he had been hit with a serious leg injury. Prior to his injury, Shepard had recorded 154 yards on 13 receptions and scored one touchdown in just three games.

As the Giants’ longest-tenured player, Shepard has been a part of the team since 2016, which was also the last time the team made the postseason prior to their 2022 appearance. His return to the field is a heartwarming moment for the team, boosting their hopes for a healthier season from their wide receiver group.

Jamison Crowder Joins the Squad

Crowder, who inked a one-year deal with the Giants earlier this offseason, also started training camp on the sidelines. The expected participation of both Crowder and Shepard enhances a wide receiver group that boasts a handful of slot receivers, including new addition Cole Beasley.

Other Key Player Activations

In addition to Shepard and Crowder, the Giants activated defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches and defensive back Gervarrius Owens from injury on Sunday.

Countdown to The Giants’ First Preseason Game

With the Giants’ first preseason game just 12 days away, the return of these key players to full health is an encouraging sign for the team and their fans.

