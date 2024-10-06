Giants activate preseason standout linebacker from injured reserve

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made a handful of roster moves before their Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, as they activated linebacker Matthew Adams from injured reserve and elevated both wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and running back Dante “Turbo” Miller from the practice squad.

The Giants activated Matthew Adams from IR

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Adams will primarily be used on special teams, an area he has played in for the majority of his career. The six-year veteran spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and then spent the following two with the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns.

The Giants badly need the help on special teams, as that area has performed poorly this season. The hope is that Adams can give them solid production there. For his career, he has 68 solo tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and two quarterback hits.

The Giants elevated Isaiah Hodgins and Dante Miller with their two biggest offensive weapons out

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

In addition, the Giants’ elevated Hodgins and Miller to replace the injured Malik Nabers (concussion) and Devin Singletary (groin). Singletary is currently listed as doubtful for the game, but Miller’s activation would indicate that he won’t be able to suit up. Undoubtedly, New York will be incredibly shorthanded in Week 5 as they will be missing their two biggest offensive weapons.

Singletary is the Giants’ leading rusher this season while Nabers has been a top receiver in the league through the early part of the season so far. Without their top playmaking options, New York will likely utilize the ground game more through quarterback Daniel Jones. Tyrone Tracy could see more action as well with Singletary sidelined, with Miller serving as one of their backups.

Hodgins was the Giants’ top receiving target just two seasons ago, but he hasn’t been able to replicate that same magic from the 2022 season ever since. It is unclear how many passing plays will be a part of the game plan for head coach Brian Daboll, but perhaps Hodgins will serve as the team’s WR3 or WR4 with Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt expected to get more reps.

The game against the Seahawks kicks off at 4:25 PM EST and will be broadcast locally on CBS. The Giants will hope to sneak away with a victory despite missing a couple of very important weapons.