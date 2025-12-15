Abdul Carter finally had the breakout performance that New York Giants fans were waiting to witness.

On Sunday afternoon, Carter looked every bit of the third-overall pick he was drafted as, putting past controversies in the rearview and silencing his critics.

Abdul Carter had his breakout game in Week 15

Carter played like a man on a mission in Week 15. He finished the game with seven total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and two forced fumbles.

Throughout the game, Carter was pressuring Commanders QB Marcus Mariota and making an impact both against the pass and against the run. It was his first signature performance, despite the team’s overall loss.

Carter was the first rookie since 1999 to record 7+ tackles, 3+ TFL, 1+ sack, 2+ forced fumbles, and 1+ fumble recovery in a game (h/t @WBG84 on X).

The Giants need Carter to become consistent

A game like this was needed from Carter after he came under fire in recent weeks. Carter had been benched twice in a three-week span from Week 11 to Week 13 for being late to meetings.

In Week 13, Carter was benched for the whole first half of the Giants’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Patriots. He found himself at the center of controversy but used this Week 15 matchup as an opportunity to respond.

“It means a lot, feels like it was a statement, but it would have been more satisfying if we got the win,” Carter told the media after the game.

Carter had reportedly been showing up to the facilities earlier and leaving later after the team returned from the bye week.

Brian Burns called Week 15 Carter’s “coming out party.” He earned praise and respect from his teammates, but Dexter Lawrence played the role of the realist.

“Greatness is doing it over weeks. Being consistent. That’s what he can get to. He’s just got to stick with the process and understand who he is and keep that approach to the game every week,” Lawrence said, per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

Becoming consistent is the next step for Carter. He has flashed his potential as a rookie, but building on this campaign in year two will set an expectation for more performances like this one.