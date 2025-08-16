Giants’ 4th-year corner has a chance to finally steal CB2 job

The New York Giants are facing a crucial decision, holding an open battle for the second starting cornerback position.

After acquiring Paulson Adebo in free agency, the team suddenly has more depth, but clarity at CB2 remains elusive.

Banks still searching for consistency

Deonte Banks, entering his third year, was drafted in the first round to eventually become a shutdown corner.

Physically, he checks every box, but the developmental details—like turning his head in coverage—are still lagging behind.

That inability has led to big plays allowed, keeping him from fully locking down the role despite clear athletic advantages.

Last season, Banks surrendered 689 yards, six touchdowns, and managed eight pass breakups across 788 defensive snaps.

Flott looking to capitalize on opportunity

Cor’Dale Flott, meanwhile, enters the competition with a real chance to leapfrog Banks if he proves more consistent.

Flott didn’t play against Buffalo in preseason week one, while Banks logged a full half of mixed results defensively.

This weekend against the Jets, Flott will have the chance to show he can provide steadier coverage for New York.

In 2024, Flott allowed 347 yards with one touchdown, one interception, and four pass breakups—volatile but occasionally impressive.

What’s at stake for the Giants’ secondary

The Giants are determined not to hand Banks the job outright, demanding he earn back trust through steady performances.

It’s a wise strategy given the stakes, since their secondary has been inconsistent and vulnerable in recent years.

If Banks can master the final developmental piece, his upside suggests he could eventually become a legitimate CB1.

However, right now it’s more projection than reality, which leaves the coaching staff cautious about locking him into CB2.

Why Saturday could swing the competition

Saturday’s preseason matchup could prove decisive, giving Flott a spotlight opportunity to change the narrative in real time.

If he delivers a strong performance, he might seize momentum and force coaches to seriously rethink the depth chart.

For Banks, it’s about proving he can take that next step, turning athletic potential into reliable production quickly.

The battle is a tug-of-war between talent and consistency, and one strong showing could tilt the outcome dramatically.

A battle that defines more than CB2

This competition isn’t just about who lines up opposite Adebo—it symbolizes how the Giants are reshaping their defense.

One corner needs to stabilize the backend, allowing Wink Martindale’s system to thrive without being burned by coverage lapses.

It’s like a chain link fence—one weak spot, and the entire structure is compromised against high-powered passing offenses.

For now, both Banks and Flott remain very much alive in the battle, with Saturday set to tip the scales.