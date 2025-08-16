The Giants may have their future right tackle already on the roster

The New York Giants are desperate to reverse years of failed offensive line development with a homegrown success story.

Rookie fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow might be the early sign they’ve finally landed a player worth building around.

Early flashes of potential in camp and preseason

From the first days of training camp, Mbow has stood out with his combination of size, athleticism, and composure.

He followed that with an impressive preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills, logging 49 snaps while allowing just one pressure.

That performance underscored his college scouting report — a fluid mover from Purdue who recovers quickly and resets his base effectively.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Path to a bigger role could open quickly

With Jermaine Eluemunor entering the final year of his deal, the Giants could already have their future right tackle in-house.

Mbow is also pushing veteran James Hudson for the swing tackle role, giving himself a shot at significant rookie-year snaps.

For a team that’s been bitten repeatedly by offensive line injuries, his development could provide much-needed stability and depth.

Versatility could be his fast track to playing time

Andrew Thomas has yet to play in camp or preseason, making reliable emergency options at left tackle a critical need.

Mbow has already been taking reps on both sides of the line, an adjustment he admits is challenging but manageable.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s nothing too uncomprehensive for me,” Mbow said when discussing switching between left and right tackle.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Adjusting to life on both edges of the line

He noted that while everything is reversed — from footwork to hip movement — he doesn’t view it as a daunting change.

“It’s different, everything’s reversed. The body isn’t as used to moving the same exact way,” he explained.

“Your hips are different and everything. But I wouldn’t say it’s too bad… it’s not the hardest thing in the world.”

Why the Giants should be optimistic

Rookie offensive linemen rarely hit the ground running, but Mbow’s early poise hints at a higher developmental ceiling.

If he continues stacking strong weeks, he could carve out a meaningful role before the season reaches its midpoint.

For a franchise that’s cycled through linemen like a revolving door, finding a keeper would be a significant breakthrough.