Giants’ 3rd overall menace has a message for his ‘rookie’ season

The New York Giants didn’t tiptoe into this off-season — they charged in, determined to build a defense that can finally bully opponents.

Their biggest swing came when they selected Abdul Carter with the third overall pick, immediately signaling massive expectations.

Pairing Carter with Darius Alexander, their third-round selection, shows how seriously the Giants wanted to fortify their defensive line.

General manager Joe Schoen knew it was time to create a foundation anchored by youth, power and raw speed.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Abdul Carter is no ordinary rookie for New York

It’s hard to look at Abdul Carter and see just another rookie finding his bearings — he already carries himself differently.

Coming off a college season with 734 snaps, 66 pressures and 13 sacks, Carter looks like he was born for this.

There’s a controlled chaos to his game that makes him stand out, much like a young lion learning to hunt yet already terrifying.

Carter’s ability to shift from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher, or even drop as a spy, is exactly why the Giants pounced on him.

Drawing comparisons to one of the NFL’s best

When people whisper that Abdul Carter reminds them of Micah Parsons, it’s not just lazy hype — there are genuine reasons for the parallels.

Both players have nearly identical frames, relentless motors and can attack from every level of the field.

If Carter approaches even a slice of Parsons’ disruptive impact, New York’s defense could be downright frightening.

The Giants plan to unleash him creatively, forcing offenses to account for Carter on every snap, disrupting timing and stretching protections thin.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter’s mindset sets him apart from typical rookies

Beyond physical gifts, it’s Carter’s attitude that feels truly special — the Giants didn’t just draft an athlete, they grabbed a mindset.

“Year 1,” Carter posted on Instagram. “I ain’t no rookie. Been playing this game a long time. Ball is ball. I love this (expletive)!”

That swagger is exactly what New York has been missing. They’ve lacked that alpha on defense who demands respect from teammates and rivals alike.

Giants’ defense might finally flip the script in 2025

It’s been too long since the Giants had a defensive unit that made quarterbacks visibly uncomfortable pre-snap.

Pair Carter with stalwarts like Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, and suddenly offensive coordinators have headaches for days.

Carter’s ability to rush, cover and diagnose plays could turn this group into a top-tier defense, changing games with splash plays.

He’s not just filling a spot on the depth chart — Carter might become the heart that pumps life into New York’s entire identity.



