Giants’ $36 million receiver could finally unlock full potential in 2025

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

For years, Giants‘ Darius Slayton has quietly gone about his business—producing solid numbers, making big plays here and there, and doing so without ever being a true No. 1 receiver. That job now belongs to 2024 first-round pick Malik Nabers. But don’t get it twisted—Slayton is still very much a key piece of the puzzle for the Giants.

And with a legitimate quarterback in Russell Wilson under center, Slayton might finally get to show the league just how dangerous he can be.

From Fifth-Round Flier to Trusted Target

Slayton was never supposed to be “the guy.” He came into the league as a fifth-round pick back in 2019, yet immediately made noise as a rookie—racking up 740 yards and eight touchdowns with Daniel Jones slinging the ball.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2022, he hit a career-high 816 yards, proving he could produce even without a consistent passing game. Through it all, the Giants got top-tier value from his rookie contract. Now, they’re showing faith in him long-term, signing Slayton to a three-year, $36 million extension with $22 million guaranteed.

At first, it seemed like the team might let him walk. But as the receiver market cooled and internal discussions heated up, the Giants decided to keep their reliable deep threat around. That may prove to be one of their savvier decisions of the offseason.

Downfield Threat Meets Downfield Quarterback

Let’s be real—Slayton’s skill set has never been fully utilized. Last season, he caught just four passes of 20-plus yards downfield. That’s baffling considering his speed and ability to separate on vertical routes.

But now, things are changing.

With Russell Wilson taking over under center, the Giants suddenly have a quarterback who thrives on the deep ball. Wilson may not be in his prime anymore, but he still throws one of the prettiest rainbow balls in football. That’s great news for Slayton, who has spent most of his career adjusting to underthrown go routes or being underutilized entirely.

Add Malik Nabers to the mix—who will command constant attention from opposing defenses—and Slayton should finally get cleaner matchups and more room to operate.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cap Numbers and Contract Structure

Slayton’s contract is structured to give the Giants flexibility. He’ll count just $6.9 million against the cap in 2025, then spike to $16 million in 2026 and drop slightly to $13 million in 2027. If things don’t pan out by then, the team has a reasonable out after the 2026 season with just $3 million in dead money.

But if Slayton lives up to expectations with Wilson and Nabers elevating the offense, that contract might look like a steal by the time it hits its peak.

For once, Slayton has the pieces around him—and behind center—to let his strengths shine. If the Giants’ passing attack gets rolling, don’t be surprised if he flirts with a new career high in yardage by season’s end.