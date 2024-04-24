Giants 3-round mock draft adds playmaking talent to juice the offense

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Draft is just one day away and it is unclear which direction the New York Giants will take this weekend. While they could attempt to trade up for a quarterback in the first round, they could also stay put at the No. 6 pick and take the best wide receiver available. Or perhaps they could trade down and add extra draft capital.

In this three-round mock draft, the Giants focus on improving their offense, which ranked 29th in the NFL with 280 yards per game last season. The talent added in this mock draft would surely improve Big Blue’s rankings in 2024 and beyond.

Giants grab an elite wide receiver in the first round

With their first-round selection, the New York Giants stay put at No. 6 and take LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers. The Giants’ offense lacks a true primary receiving threat and Nabers figures to be one from the second he steps foot in the league.

Nabers totaled 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023 as he established himself as one of the best all-around prospects in this year’s draft class. The Giants haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. back in 2018, but Nabers could quickly end that drought.

Giants fill their void at CB2 in Round 2

Flipping to the defensive side of the ball in Round 2, the G-Men finally fill their need in the secondary with Rutgers cornerback Max Melton. There is no clear-cut starting cornerback opposite Deonte Banks in the Giants’ secondary, but Melton could be drafted to be that starter.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound corner is an elite athlete who ran a 4.39s 40-yard dash at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine. In 2023, Melton totaled 32 tackles and four tackles for loss to go along with three interceptions and six pass defenses. He’s considered a sticky cornerback in coverage and a physical tackler in run defense — two valued traits in the Giants’ defense.

Giants add talent to their backfield in the third round

The Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley in free agency this offseason and subsequently signed Devin Singletary in response. But the front office seems to be interested in taking a running back by committee approach in 2024, which could prompt them to add talent to the backfield rather early in this year’s draft.

FSU running back Trey Benson could be an intriguing selection in the third round. The 6-foot, 216-pound rusher plays with force and physicality in the running game while also bringing elite 4.39s speed to the field. Benson rushed for 990 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022 and followed that up with 906 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior in 2023. Drafting Benson would give the Giants another talented playmaker for their offense.

