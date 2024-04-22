Giants one of two ‘most active’ teams calling to trade up to No. 3 pick, per ESPN insider

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants currently hold the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft, but that could soon change. Picking sixth overall, the Giants are likely out of range to draft one of the top quarterbacks in this draft class. But if New York is determined to get one of the top quarterback prospects, they could attempt to trade up with the New England Patriots who hold the No. 3 overall pick.

The New England Patriots are “open for business”

Patriots’ director of scouting Eliot Wolf told reporters last week that New England is “open for business.” While they could ultimately decide to stick and pick, it is clear that teams have been calling the Patriots about potential trades for their first-round draft choice. The Giants have reportedly been one of those interested teams.

The Giants have reportedly been actively trying to move up to pick No. 3

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed the teams attempting to trade up to the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday morning. He named the Giants one of the two most aggressive teams seeking a deal:

“The two teams in my mind that I have been able to ascertain have been the most active calling up to No. 3 have been the Minnesota Vikings — No. 1 — and I think second — if we’re going to quantify it — is the New York Giants,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Those are the two teams that have expressed an interest in moving up to No. 3.”

Schefter acknowledged that it’s unknown whether or not New England is truly willing to move down in the draft. However, it is notable that the Giants are among the teams most aggressively pursuing the No. 3 pick, presumably to draft a quarterback.

Who could the Giants be targeting with the No. 3 overall pick?

Trading up to the No. 3 overall pick would be a pricey move and one that would only be made in an effort to draft a top quarterback. The belief of many reporters is that the Giants’ preferred quarterback prospect is UNC’s Drake Maye. Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post said that he believes Maye is the Giants’ most likely quarterback pick of the top four prospects on Monday morning.

Maye is widely considered to be one of the best prospects in this year’s draft class. As a sophomore in 2022, Maye threw for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. He added another 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns with nine interceptions as a junior in 2023 before declaring for the draft.

The Giants have their sights set on a quarterback, as they reportedly have all offseason long. Who that quarterback will be and whether or not they will be able to land him is still in question. However, with just a few days left until the NFL Draft, it seems like the Giants are among the most aggressive teams pursuing the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft.