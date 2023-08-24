Giants: 3 players to watch against the Jets in Week 3 of the Preseason

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will wrap up their preseason this upcoming Saturday with a clash against the New York Jets. This game is a pivotal moment for several players, serving as their last chance to earn a spot on the active roster.

Three Giants Players to Watch in the Final Peeseason Game:

1. Tre Hawkins III: The Standout Rookie

Tre Hawkins III, a sixth-round draft pick from Old Dominion, has had an exceptional training camp, excelling in pass coverage and run defense. His remarkable performance has caught the attention of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who is already considering a starting trio that features Hawkins, fellow rookie Deonte Banks, and veteran Adoree Jackson in the slot position.

“He’s had a good camp,” Daboll said to the New York Post. “He has been consistent, which is what you look for [along with] the discipline that you need to improve every day. It’s not always perfect, there is a lot of things that he can do better, but he’s had the right approach to his job.”

Keep your eyes glued to Hawkins during the Jets game, as he seeks to solidify his spot on the roster for the regular season.

2. Jordan Riley: The Underdog Defensive Tackle

Jordan Riley is not a household name on the Giants’ depth chart. As a 25-year-old seventh-round draft pick and the 243rd overall pick of this year, he faces an uphill battle to secure a roster spot. The Giants’ defensive line, featuring stalwarts like Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Azeez Ojulari, is more or less set.

However, Riley still has a shot at becoming a rotational or platoon player during the regular season. An injury to a starter could also open up more playing time for him. While earning a starting role without an injury to a teammate seems unlikely, a strong performance against the Jets could potentially earn him a spot on the tail end of the depth chart.

3. Bryce Ford-Wheaton: The Receiver on the Bubble

Bryce Ford-Wheaton has had an impressive training camp but has received limited chances in the Giants’ two preseason games. The undrafted receiver from Virginia has managed only two receptions on five targets for a total of 24 yards this preseason.

Last year, his chances of making the team would have been higher due to a thinner depth chart at the receiver position. However, the Giants revamped their wide receiver room in the offseason, creating a tougher path for Ford-Wheaton. He may need to find a role in special teams to secure a spot on the roster.

How he performs in Saturday’s game against the Jets will be a key determinant of his future with the Giants. A standout performance could either land him a spot on the roster or, at the least, make him a candidate for special teams.

Game Details

The Giants’ final preseason matchup against the Jets is set to kick off at 6 P.M. EST this Saturday and will be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network. This game is crucial for numerous players, who will give it their all, knowing full well that their future on the team hangs in the balance.

