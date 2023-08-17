Giants’ 2nd year safety making waves in preseason

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Giants gear up for the upcoming season, all eyes are on the secondary. Emerging as a standout is the second-year defensive back, Dane Belton, who is turning heads and staking his claim early in the preseason.

Belton’s Breakout Performances

Dane Belton is not just another name on the roster. He’s aiming to cement a significant role in the Giants’ defense for the 2023 season. His recent preseason showdown against the Detroit Lions witnessed him seizing an interception and expertly deflecting a pass.

Moreover, Belton’s prowess wasn’t limited to matches against rivals. In a training camp session, he stunned teammates by intercepting a pass from his own quarterback, Daniel Jones, converting it into a 40-yard pick-six.

“You won’t be able to make plays on everything, but you have to study and figure out where you can make plays in certain situations,” Belton told NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Reflecting on Belton’s Rookie Year

2022 gave NFL enthusiasts a glimpse of what Belton brings to the table. His rookie year was adorned with two interceptions, three pass deflections, and a commendable record of playing in 15 games, including five as a starter. His consistent health, a rarity in the secondary, added to his growing reputation.

With the stage set for 2023, expectations are soaring. If Belton sustains his health and mirrors his camp performances, he could very well be the breakout star. The Giants are on the lookout for solid contributors in the secondary, making a stellar year from Belton doubly crucial for both his personal growth and the team’s success.

Looking Ahead: Belton in Focus

The remainder of the preseason and the regular season promises to be a showcase of Belton’s skills and determination. Football enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this Friday when the Giants host their first preseason home game against the Carolina Panthers.

For those marking their calendars, the game is scheduled to begin at 7 P.M. EST and will enjoy a national broadcast on the NFL Network. With Belton in the lineup, it’s set to be a match that could define the tempo for the New York Giants’ season.

