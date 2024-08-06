Giants’ 2nd-year running back could be in danger of getting cut

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants’ revamped backfield could leave a once-promising young player in the dust. After losing Saquon Barkley in free agency this offseason, the Giants added new talent to the running back room with Devin Singletary in free agency and a pair of rookies behind him. With the new additions, the fight for a spot on the final 53-man roster has intensified, potentially leaving second-year running back Eric Gray in danger of being cut.

The Giants’ two rookie running backs have been turning heads during training camp

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Dante Miller (25) carries the ball during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The most notable running back performances this summer have come from the Giants’ rookie rushers, fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr., and undrafted free-agent Dante “Turbo” Miller. Both rookies have been turning heads this summer as they compete for a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Tracy has earned playing time with the first team this summer. According to Giant Insider, Tracy seems to be winning the backup running back job behind Singletary. Tracy has been making plays as both a rusher and receiver. The Purdue product is a former wide receiver converted to running back, giving him dynamic ability as a receiver out of the backfield.

Similarly to Tracy, Miller has been turning heads as a receiver out of the backfield. The undrafted rookie boasts incredible athleticism, running a 4.27 40-yard dash and putting up 28 bench reps during his pro day.

Both Tracy and Miller have been frequently highlighted by those in attendance at training camp as standout performers. If they continue their strong performances into the preseason, the rookies could carve out roles in the regular-season game plan. However, their expanded roles could come at the expense of Gray.

Could Eric Gray get left behind?

Jan 7, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Eric Gray (20) carries the ball as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Bradley Roby (33) and linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) pursue during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the emergence of Tracy and Miller, Gray still has a strong chance to make the final roster. He was listed as the second-string running back on the team’s first unofficial depth chart on Monday.

Gray was a fifth-round pick for the Giants in last year’s draft and received plenty of playing time as a rookie on special teams. However, he struggled to receive involvement in the offense throughout the regular season, taking just 17 handoffs for 48 yards in 13 games played.

Ultimately, Gray’s performance in the preseason could determine whether or not he earns a spot on the final roster. If he outperforms Tracy and Miller in padded game action, Gray could solidify himself as the team’s second or third-string running back behind Singletary.

The positive takeaway is that the Giants have plenty of options in their backfield behind Singletary. Not knowing who to keep and who to cut is a good problem to have. This indicates that the Giants have a solid crop of talent in their backfield.