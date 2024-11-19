Giants 2-Round Mock Draft: Securing the future and a pass-catcher

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have a prime opportunity to completely revamp their offense in 2025. Whether general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are around to make the moves remains to be seen, but a new era is clearly on the horizon, starting with an overhaul at quarterback.

Giants’ Draft Position and Strategy

As of Week 11, the Giants hold the fourth overall pick in the draft, trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns. If they continue their losing streak, they could finish anywhere in the top five.

The best-case scenario for the Giants would be securing the number one overall pick. Alternatively, if Jacksonville holds the top pick, the Giants could trade up, using future draft capital to ensure they land a top-tier quarterback prospect. With the Titans and Browns also potentially in the market for a quarterback, the Giants cannot afford to lose out on another young passer.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Potential Move for Cam Ward

In this scenario, the Giants trade up with Jacksonville for the first overall pick, giving up their 2026 first-rounder to select Miami quarterback Cam Ward. Despite this being a weaker quarterback class, Ward’s upside is undeniable.

With 3,494 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 66.8% completion rate this season, Ward has shown strong off-script capabilities and solid pocket presence. His gunslinger mentality aligns well with Daboll’s preferred style of play, assuming the head coach remains with the team. However, Shedeur Sanders may also be in consideration.

Reinforcing the Offense Around Ward

With Daniel Jones set to come off the books, saving the Giants $19 million, they will have ample cap space to allocate towards strengthening the offensive line and acquiring a quality cornerback to pair with Deonte Banks. Building a strong support system around Ward will be essential for his success.

Adding Offensive Weapons in the Draft

To further bolster their offense, the Giants use their second-round pick on Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka. Standing at 6’1″, Egbuka is a polished route runner with excellent hands and explosive playmaking ability. This season, he has recorded 612 yards and eight touchdowns for Ohio State, demonstrating his potential to make a significant impact in the NFL. Pairing him with Malik Nabers would give Ward an impressive core of young, cost-controlled weapons to work with.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Addressing Other Key Needs

While this mock draft scenario provides the Giants with a quarterback and a talented wide receiver, their off-season plan must also include strengthening the offensive line and upgrading key positions on defense. With $23 million in dead money coming off the books in 2026, the Giants will have additional resources to fill critical gaps and compensate for the loss of their future first-round pick.

Building for a Brighter Future

By focusing on securing a talented young quarterback and surrounding him with offensive weapons, while also shoring up their defense and line play, the Giants have a path to revitalization. With smart moves and a commitment to building around their new talent, Big Blue can position themselves for a much brighter future.