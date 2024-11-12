Giants’ 1st round bust may be coming back from the dead

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

With star left tackle Andrew Thomas sidelined for the rest of the season, the New York Giants‘ offensive line has been in a state of disarray. In Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers, the coaching staff made the decision to move veteran Jermaine Eluemunor to left tackle. While Eluemunor faced challenges at his new position, the game provided a small spark of hope, as former first-round pick Evan Neal showed improvement at right tackle.

Neal’s Encouraging Performance

As a unit, the Giants allowed 12 pressures and two sacks, but the 24-year-old Alabama product, Neal, stood out by surrendering just one pressure and earning the highest run-blocking grade on the team. Neal has been working quietly behind the scenes, focusing on refining his technique and staying humble throughout a difficult start to his career. Facing the Panthers, who have one of the league’s weakest pass-rushes, presented a prime opportunity for Neal to rebuild some confidence.

Areas for Improvement

Despite his progress, Neal still has significant areas to address. His footwork remains a point of concern, occasionally appearing slow and stagnant, which contributed to a subpar pass protection grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). However, his strong performance in the run game offers hope that he can continue to develop. Even if Neal ultimately transitions into a serviceable swing tackle role, that would represent surprising value given the challenges he has faced early in his career.

Contract Implications and Future Role

The Giants have Neal under contract for one more season before they must decide on his fifth-year option. Given the expected cost, it is likely the team will decline the option, making 2025 a crucial year for Neal to prove his worth. Whether as a backup tackle or potentially transitioning to an offensive guard role, the Giants will seek to maximize his value.

Potential Positional Shift

Although the Giants have yet to cross-train Neal as a guard, next off-season could present an opportunity to explore this option. His size and frame might be better utilized in an interior role, where he could leverage his strengths and mitigate some of his weaknesses in pass protection.

Building Consistency

Neal’s solid showing against the Panthers is a step in the right direction, but tougher challenges lie ahead. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will present a greater test, followed by a matchup with the elite Dallas Cowboys pass rush on Thanksgiving.

To cement his place and continue his upward trajectory, Neal must build on his performance and demonstrate consistency. Otherwise, the Giants risk returning to square one in their efforts to stabilize their offensive line.