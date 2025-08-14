Giants’ $141 million pass rush investment trying to take his game to another level

When the New York Giants traded for Brian Burns, they weren’t just adding another pass rusher — they were buying into a vision.

That vision came with a hefty price tag, a five-year, $141 million contract with $87.5 million guaranteed, underscoring their expectations.

Burns was immediately positioned as the face of the Giants’ edge rush, a player meant to transform the defense’s personality.

The 27-year-old logged 865 snaps last season, generating 61 pressures and nine sacks despite battling through nagging injuries.

Even in a year when the team struggled across the board, Burns’ presence helped steady a defense that lacked consistency.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Why the Giants doubled down in the draft

Despite their commitment to Burns, the Giants weren’t shy about adding more top-tier talent to the trenches this offseason.

Selecting Abdul Carter with the third overall pick signaled their intention to build a front capable of overwhelming any offensive line.

With Burns and Dexter Lawrence already in place, Carter’s arrival could turn the Giants’ pass rush into a relentless three-headed monster.

That investment also gives New York the flexibility to rotate fresh legs and keep their stars dangerous deep into games.

Burns’ speed and bend off the edge perfectly complement Lawrence’s interior dominance and Carter’s raw athletic power.

Burns’ mindset heading into 2025

On Wednesday, following a joint practice with the Jets, Burns spoke about pushing his game to unprecedented levels.

“I’m trying to take my game to a level it’s never been. That requires me doing things I never did,” he said.

That mindset reflects a player unwilling to rest on talent alone — instead, chasing refinement in technique, conditioning, and preparation.

In a league where every edge rusher studies and adjusts, Burns knows evolution is the only way to stay elite.

It’s the football equivalent of a chess grandmaster adding new openings to keep opponents guessing every match.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What an improved Burns means for New York

If Burns can hit that next gear, the ripple effects across the Giants’ defense could be significant.

Quarterbacks forced into quicker decisions would give the secondary more opportunities to create turnovers and change games.

The run defense would benefit as well, with Burns sealing edges and forcing runners back into traffic for minimal gains.

For a team looking to make a playoff push, that kind of all-around impact could be the deciding factor in tight games.

With Carter’s arrival and Lawrence’s consistency, Burns now has the support to thrive without being the lone focal point.

If he delivers the season he’s chasing, the Giants’ pass rush could be the unit that defines their identity in 2025.