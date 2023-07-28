Former Giants second round edge rusher could break out in 2023

Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll greets linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

After a second year marred by injuries, New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari could be poised for a standout season in 2023, contingent upon his ability to remain fit and injury-free.

Ojulari’s Potential: From Injury Prone to Pro Bowl

Standing 6’2” and weighing 249 lbs, Ojulari, despite featuring in just seven games last season, left an indelible mark on opposing offenses with his impressive stats: 5.5 sacks, seven QB hits, and three forced fumbles. His performance set the pace for Pro Bowl-worthy figures.

This was a remarkable transition from a linebacker who had previously grappled with the run during his rookie season. Nevertheless, his injury history and limited playtime raise pertinent questions about his overall game performance that need addressing.

The Impact of a Healthy Ojulari on the Giants’ Defense

A fit and healthy Ojulari could be transformative for the Giants. With Kayvon Thibodeaux’s year of experience and Dexter Lawrence coming off an All-Pro season, ensuring Ojulari’s presence on the field could turn their defensive line into an intimidating force.

Ojulari’s contribution to the Giants has been significant whenever he’s been on the field. His absence would be hard to compensate for, as very few players on the Giants’ roster can match the level of production he offers. As such, his availability will be paramount in the upcoming season.

A Crucial Opportunity for Ojulari in the Giants’ Defense

The Giants’ defense is currently in need of stability, and Ojulari has the opportunity to demonstrate that he can be a consistent part of Wink Martindale’s defense for the long haul. He could significantly contribute to what might shape up to be a robust New York defense. However, everything hinges on Ojulari’s ability to stay healthy.

