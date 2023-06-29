Former Giants run-stuffer implores team to re-sign Saquon Barkley

Dec 22, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) takes the field for action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles won 24-19. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

In recent discussions around star running back Saquon Barkley’s contract extension with the New York Giants, an interesting voice chimed in on the matter.

On Thursday, former defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison expressed his wish for the team to re-sign Barkley on social media. Harrison, a former All-Pro tackle with the Giants in 2016, shared a season with Barkley in his rookie year. That year, Barkley went on to win the Offensive Rookie of The Year and earned a spot in the Pro Bowl.

Approaching Deadline for Agreement

There is an upcoming deadline of July 17 for Barkley and the Giants to come to an agreement on an extension. This came after Barkley received the franchise tag earlier this offseason. While there is no overt panic within the team yet, concerns are growing that Barkley might opt to sit out training camp if the two parties can’t find common ground in time.

Contract Negotiations in Progress

Barkley has received two contract offers from the Giants so far this offseason, both of which he declined. Speaking to Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports earlier this season, Barkley explained that he is “not trying to reset the running back market.”

Barkley’s Impactful Season

This past season saw Barkley deliver his most successful performance as a Giant, amassing a career-high 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. His instrumental contribution to New York’s journey to the playoffs, as well as securing their first playoff victory since 2011, cannot be overstated. The Giants prioritized a lucrative extension for quarterback Daniel Jones before starting negotiations with Barkley, with the ultimate goal of retaining the star QB-RB duo for the long term as they pursue a Super Bowl.

The Road Ahead

While the final outcome remains uncertain, it’s evident that there is substantial support within the organization for Barkley’s return. However, Barkley is determined to secure a fair deal that he believes matches his worth. As the deadline draws nearer, the intensity of these negotiations is expected to rise.

