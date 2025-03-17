Former Giants 2nd-round pick jumps ship to sign with Eagles

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants won’t enter the 2025 NFL season with one of their central pass rushers.

Giants: Azeez Ojulari agrees to join Eagles in FA

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, former Giants pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari is now with the Philadelphia Eagles:

“Pass rusher Azeez Ojulari is signing with the Eagles on a one-year, $4M deal,” Fowler published on Monday evening. “Ojulari, who had 6.0 sacks last year, stays in NFC East with the Super Bowl champion.”

Eagles steal another Giants talent

Ojulari is the latest former Giant to take his talents to the Eagles. His signing comes on the heels of New York’s former superstar running back Saquon Barkley joining Philadelphia’s ranks ahead of last season.

Barkley’s signing directly coincided with the Eagles winning the Super Bowl. Ojulari will now be expected to bring dynamism to their pass rush.

Outside of his rookie season, the four-year veteran was always teetering on being a full-time starter for the Giants. Nevertheless, he was an impact player who elevated them in the trenches.

The Giants will have to replace his 28 total tackles — seven for loss — and 10 quarterback hits from last year. He’ll take his 56.4 player grade from Pro Football Focus for the 2024 campaign to Philadelphia. New York still has a solid edge rusher group stars Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and newly-signed rotational rusher Chauncey Golston.

The 24-year-old figures to bolster an Eagles run defense that allowed opponents to rush for first downs 26 percent of the time, which was ninth-highest in the NFL last time out.