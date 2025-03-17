Giants to host veteran gunslinger quarterback for free-agent visit

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are adding another quarterback to their shortlist of potential signings. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Giants are hosting free-agent QB Jameis Winston on a visit on Tuesday.

Giants hosting visit with QB Jameis Winston

The Giants are still waiting on their top quarterback target, Aaron Rodgers, to make a decision about his future. In the meantime, they’ve been lining up fallback options, hosting veteran QBs Joe Flacco and Russell Wilson for free-agent visits. Winston is the latest name added to the shortlist.

Winston spent the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns. He started seven games this season and played in 12, going 2-5 as the starter and throwing for 2,121 yards with a 13-12 TD-INT ratio and an 80.6 passer rating.

The former 2015 first-overall draft pick has developed his reputation as a gunslinger throughout his NFL career. Winston’s 2019 “30 for 30” campaign in which he led the NFL in passing yards (5,109) and interceptions (30) while also putting up 33 touchdowns will forever live in infamy.

Winston has also developed his reputation as an excellent locker room leader. He could be the type of person the Giants want in their locker room to pair with a rookie quarterback in this year’s draft.

The Giants were linked to Winston earlier in the offseason when the veteran quarterback expressed his interest in playing for New York to former Giants and current Eagles star RB Saquon Barkley. The Giants and Winston also met last offseason about a potential signing. Perhaps a year later it could come to fruition.