Giants hosting veteran wide receiver on free-agent visit

The New York Giants are looking to add more depth to their offense. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Giants are hosting veteran WR Zach Pascal on a visit on Monday.

Pascal is a seven-year NFL veteran who most recently spent time with the Arizona Cardinals. He played only 6% of offensive snaps in 2024 but was a core special teams contributor for Arizona, playing a career-high 64% of the teams snaps on special teams.

Pascal began his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts back in 2018. It was there that he first connected with Mike Groh, the Giants’ current and Colts’ then wide receivers coach. That connection could be where the Giants’ interest in the veteran is stemming from.

During his time with the Colts, Pascal emerged as a solid weapon, totaling over 40 receptions, 600 yards, and five touchdowns in back to back seasons in 2019 and 2020. He then spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 before landing with the Cardinals.

The Giants could afford to add depth both in their receiving corps and on special teams. Pascal could potentially check both of those boxes.