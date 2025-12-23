The New York Giants are one of two current head coaching jobs available in the NFL after the mid-season firing of Brian Daboll. The Giants and Tennessee Titans are the only two teams without head coaches right now, though other firings are expected to take place at the end of the regular season.

By all accounts, the Giants’ head coaching job is an attractive one. They play in a big market, have intriguing young talents, and will be picking near the top of the 2026 NFL Draft order.

But are the Giants the most attractive job opening? Not according to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.

The algorithm often hides the most critical Big Blue updates; ensure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News today so you never miss a beat during this franchise-altering coaching search.

Giants Rank 5th in ESPN’s Head Coach Potential Openings

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently ranked the NFL head coach potential openings from best to worst. The Giants ranked fifth on that list.

The Giants ranked behind the Bengals, Cardinals, Browns, and Titans, respectively, and ranked ahead of the Falcons, Dolphins, and Raiders.

“Outside of the potential draft capital, I’m not sure I agree with the idea that this is an outstanding opportunity for the league’s best coaching candidates,” Barnwell argued. “Coaches were expected to be thrilled at the possibility of working with Jaxson Dart, who got off to a promising start during his rookie season… But Dart’s inability to avoid big hits and injuries is quickly becoming concerning.

“…The other issue is general manager Joe Schoen, whom ownership backed as part of the future when it fired Daboll in midseason… The decision to retain Schoen and hire a new coach creates different timelines within the organization.

“…It’s not fun to take over a job when you’re thinking about what the next general manager or next quarterback might do, but it’s fair to raise those questions about the situation in New York.”

Concerns about Jaxson Dart’s long-term health and Joe Schoen’s future as the general manager weighed the Giants down on Barnwell’s list.

The Case for New York: A Foundation for a Quick Turnaround

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Few franchises will offer more to head coaching candidates than the New York Giants will this offseason.

Although he has been to the blue tent quite often this season, Dart has only suffered one concussion and missed two games. Outside of that, he has flashed all of the traits of a potential franchise quarterback. The most difficult task for a regime is finding a quarterback. The Giants appear to have found theirs, crossing off the toughest task for whoever next steps into the role.

Unlike many rebuilding teams, the Giants possess a foundation of high-end players under the age of 28. Andrew Thomas (26) is a top-tier left tackle, Malik Nabers (22) is a true No. 1 receiver, Cam Skattebo (23) is an exciting young back, and the defensive front features incredible talents like Brian Burns (27), Dexter Lawrence (28), and rookie Abdul Carter (22).

Entering the offseason, the Giants are projected to have some of the highest draft capital in the league, including a top-5 pick (right now they are projected to pick first overall). They are also projected to have a top-half salary cap situation in 2026, allowing a new coach to hand-pick veterans in free agency.

The Giants are set up for a pretty quick turnaround if they get the right regime in place. Hiring the right head coach will be crucial, but the Giants shouldn’t have any issues attracting top candidates in the 2026 cycle.