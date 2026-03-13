The New York Giants are slowing down after a fast start to free agency that saw them bring in a haul of reinforcements for their roster. Yet, despite their spending, the roster still feels in many ways incomplete. They need to add more depth in the trenches, and while Greg Newsome II is a nice high-upside signing at cornerback, that position is still an open competition.

The surprise release of L’Jarius Sneed by the Tennessee Titans has added a big-name player to the cornerback market in free agency. Just two years ago, Sneed was the gold standard for shutdown cornerbacks, a two-time Super Bowl champion whose physical brand of coverage was the heartbeat of the Chiefs’ secondary.

However, a nightmare tenure in Nashville—defined by recurring quadriceps injuries and a staggering dip in production—led to his release today, freeing up over $11 million for the Titans.

For the New York Giants, a team with a glaringly thin cornerback room and freshly minted “operating funds” from the Brian Burns restructure, Sneed could represent a high-risk, high-reward reclamation project for John Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Sneed’s Nightmare Tenure with the Titans

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Calling Sneed’s time in Tennessee a disappointment would be an understatement. After signing a massive $76.4 million extension following a trade from Kansas City, Sneed appeared in only 12 games over two seasons. His 2025 campaign was particularly grim; he appeared in just seven games, failing to record a single interception or pass defended while dealing with a balky knee and a persistent quad injury.

When he was on the field, the drop-off was jarring, as evidenced by a career-low 50.4 PFF defensive grade. By the time he was placed on season-ending IR in October, he had become the face of a secondary that struggled to stop anyone in the AFC South.

Metric 2023 (Chiefs) 2024–2025 (Titans) Games Played 16 12 (Total) PFF Defensive Grade 72.5 50.4 (2025) Passer Rating Allowed 56.2 132.5 (2025) Touchdowns Allowed 0 1 Interceptions 2 0 Passes Defensed 14 3

The All-Pro Ceiling

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Despite the recent struggles, the Giants are well-aware of the player Sneed was at his peak. In 2023, he was arguably the best cornerback in football, famously not allowing a single touchdown in coverage during the regular season while erasing WR1s like Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill.

He brings a dog mentality to the boundary, a trait that Dennard Wilson’s aggressive, press-heavy scheme desperately needs. If the Giants believe their medical staff can resolve the chronic quad issues that derailed his Nashville stint, they could be looking at a Pro Bowl-caliber starter for a fraction of his former market value.

Granted, his performance has severely dropped off over the last couple of years. But perhaps he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Maybe Sneed would benefit from another change of scenery in a new defensive scheme. The Giants could give him that opportunity — if the price is right.

The Verdict: Is He Worth the Gamble?

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The argument against Sneed is simple: the Giants have already invested heavily in free agents and cannot afford to spend their precious remaining cap space on another injured veteran. However, with Deonte Banks entering a pivotal Year 3 and the rest of the depth chart featuring significant question marks, the Giants are one injury away from a catastrophe in the secondary.

Adding Sneed on a low-cost deal is a low-risk gamble. In the Harbaugh-Wilson defensive philosophy, you can never have enough physical, veteran corners who know how to win in January. Plus, the Ravens just took a chance on an oft-injured player with a similar profile last season: Jaire Alexander. That experiment didn’t yield the hoped-for returns, but that doesn’t mean Harbaugh won’t try again on another reclamation project.

The financial timing of Sneed’s release is fascinating for Joe Schoen. While Jordan Raanan recently warned fans not to expect a “big signing” following the Brian Burns restructure, Sneed’s plummeting stock likely means he won’t command a big contract. A one-year, incentive-laden “prove-it” deal—similar to the Ar’Darius Washington signing—would allow the Giants to bolster a room that currently relies heavily on unproven youth.

Sneed wouldn’t be signed to be the $19 million-a-year savior he was in Tennessee; he’d be signed to compete for a starting spot and provide veteran leadership to a group that has struggled with consistency.

If Sneed can be had on a low-cost deal, the upside would be tremendous, and it would be something the Giants should consider.