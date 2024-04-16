Could the Giants trade for disgruntled Broncos WR1?

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are in the market for a new playmaker after losing RB Saquon Barkley to free agency this offseason. Many believe they will target a top wide receiver with their first-round pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, however, that pick could be spent on a quarterback. Instead, the Giants could look to the trade market for their new wideout.

Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton could be on the trade block

Denver Broncos star wide receiver Courtland Sutton did not report Monday for voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. Sutton is among the best wideouts in the NFL but has been trapped on a bad Broncos team that will be starting the 10th quarterback of Sutton’s seven-year career in 2024.

As a result of this contract dispute, the Broncos could look to trade Sutton instead of paying them, as they did with WR Jerry Jeudy earlier this offseason. Denver seems ready for a total rebuild and shipping off their best assets for draft capital may be their best way to fortify their roster for the future.

What would Sutton bring to the Giants?

Sutton is a 6-foot-4 perimeter receiver who plays with physicality and aggression at the catch point. He has only crossed 1,000 receiving yards in a single season once (2019), however, he has been dealing with bad quarterback play throughout his career.

In 2023, Sutton received only 90 targets and totaled 59 receptions for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns. He ranked just 56th in the NFL in total targets but still managed to put points on the board on 10 of his receptions.

If the Giants were to select a quarterback early in this year’s draft, pairing him with a potential No. 1 receiver like Sutton could revamp the team’s offense. Sutton is only 28 years old, so he still has a few seasons of solid production in store.

Could the Giants afford to trade for Sutton?

If the Giants were to trade for Sutton, they would immediately need to hand him a new contract. That might be difficult considering New York currently has just $5.4 million in salary cap space. They could restructure some contracts to make room for Sutton, however.

The other price to pay for Sutton would come in the way of draft capital — something the Giants should be careful not to sacrifice too much of. They hold only six picks in this year’s draft and, if they are intent on drafting a quarterback, they may need to use some of those picks to trade up.

When the Broncos traded Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason, they received a 2024 fifth- and sixth-round pick in return. Sutton is a better player and will come with a steeper price tag, however, considering his age and lack of relative receiving-yard production over the last few seasons, he could likely be had for an affordable price.