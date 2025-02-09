Could the Giants trade for 49ers disgruntled offensive weapon?

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

With Darius Slayton set to hit free agency, the Giants find themselves in need of another veteran pass-catcher to pair with Malik Nabers. While the draft offers some intriguing options, the trade market may provide a more immediate solution. One name that could pique the Giants’ interest is 49ers star Deebo Samuel, who is reportedly on the trade block this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

A Cost-Effective Playmaker with Some Risk

Samuel, 29, carries a $15.8 million cap hit for the 2025 season, which is manageable given his explosive skill set. However, his biggest concern has always been availability. While he remains one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers when healthy, his physical playing style and past injuries have limited his consistency.

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

This past season, Samuel saw just 80 targets, finishing with 670 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He split his time between the slot (31.5%) and out wide (60.5%), proving once again that he can be used in multiple roles. His ability to turn short passes into big gains would make him an ideal weapon for a young quarterback, something the Giants are expected to target in the draft.

A Perfect Complement to Malik Nabers

Adding Samuel would alleviate some of the pressure on Nabers, allowing the rookie to ease into his role without being the sole focus of opposing defenses. Samuel thrives in open space and is one of the most dangerous tackle-breakers in the league. That kind of skill set could help take advantage of defenses keying in on Nabers, providing a security blanket for whoever starts at quarterback in 2025.

Of course, there have been some concerns about Samuel’s conditioning and effort at times, but when motivated, he is a game-changer. If the Giants were to acquire him, they would need to weigh the risks of injury and long-term fit.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

What Would It Cost?

The trade value for Samuel is an interesting discussion. Given his injury history and the 49ers’ willingness to move on, he likely wouldn’t cost more than a late-round pick. For a Giants team looking to add proven talent without sacrificing top draft capital, this could be an opportunity worth exploring.

If they were to acquire him, an immediate extension wouldn’t be necessary. The Giants could wait to see how he fits into their system and if he can stay on the field before committing long-term. If he stays healthy and productive, then discussions about keeping him beyond 2025 could become a real possibility.