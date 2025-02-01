Could the Giants reunite with a veteran guard to upgrade their offensive line?

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be seeking reinforcements for their offensive line this offseason. The right guard position in particular needs an upgrade as Big Blue has struggled to solidify that position for the last several years. However, one familiar face could become a top target for them in free agency.

RG Kevin Zeitler will be among the top guards in free agency

Veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler will be among the top offensive linemen to hit the open market this offseason. The 34-year-old just wrapped up the 13th season of his career, playing out a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions. A Pro Bowl selection in 2023, Zeitler is still among the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL despite his advanced age.

Zeitler earned an 86.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade in 2024, ranking fifth among all guards in the league. He surrendered only 18 pressures and five sacks across 1,047 snaps played at right guard. Throughout his career, Zeitler has been among the best pass-protecting guards in the NFL, including during his two-year tenure with the Giants from 2019 to 2020. The Giants acquired Zeitler via trade from the Cleveland Browns in 2019, however, he left in free agency two seasons later to join up with the Baltimore Ravens from 2021 to 2023.

Pro Football Focus currently projects a one-year, $6.25 million contract for Zeitler in free agency. That is a reasonable price point for the Giants to consider his services and signing Zeitler would undoubtedly upgrade their offensive line.

Could the Giants convince Zeitler to come back to New York?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

However, evidenced by the teams he has most recently selected to sign with (the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions), it seems clear that Zeitler has one goal in mind: winning a Super Bowl. He has been targeting championship-contending teams to compete with for the last couple of years and that trend will likely continue in 2025.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they are not one of those contenders. After a 3-14 finish to the 2024 season, the Giants are picking third overall in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft where they will hope to land a franchise quarterback and spark a quick turnaround. But a rookie quarterback has never started and won a Super Bowl before.

Zeitler will likely continue to prioritize winning football games in 2025, moving the Giants down his list of potential landing spots. However, if Zeitler does harbor fond memories from his previous time with the Giants, perhaps they could convince him to rejoin them for one final go-around — they just might have to overpay to make that happen.