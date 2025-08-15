Could the Giants make a surprise QB1 change early in 2025?

The New York Giants knew Jaxson Dart had upside, but his preseason debut gave fans and coaches a glimpse of something more.

In a league where timing and decision-making separate starters from backups, Dart’s poise has been impossible to ignore.

Against NFL-level competition, he completed 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, showing a calmness beyond his years.

For a player still adjusting to the speed of the game, his ability to navigate pressure stood out as a defining trait.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brian Daboll’s comments hint at an open door

Head coach Brian Daboll hasn’t outright declared a quarterback competition, but his praise for Dart has fueled speculation.

The Giants enter 2025 with the toughest schedule any NFL team has faced in the past five years, creating little margin for error.

While Russell Wilson remains the established starter, Daboll’s tone suggests that performance, not contract status, will dictate playing time.

If Wilson keeps the offense moving and the team competitive, the rookie may have to wait his turn patiently.

However, if the Giants stumble early, holding back Dart might feel like delaying the inevitable transition.

Dart’s understanding of the game is evolving fast

In his own words, Dart believes his growth has been as much mental as it has been physical on the field.

“I think that just from a knowledge standpoint, I’m way ahead from where I was,” Dart explained following practice.

He credited the veteran presence in the quarterback room and coaching from Mike Kafka for accelerating his development.

The rookie emphasized his improved ability to identify disguised coverages and start his reads in the correct spot pre-snap.

For a young quarterback, that skill is the difference between a confident throw and a costly interception.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The timing of a switch could define the season

The Giants can’t afford to waste opportunities with such a grueling schedule ahead, making early offensive struggles dangerous.

If Wilson plays efficiently, there’s no urgency to push Dart into the fire before he’s fully ready for sustained success.

But the longer Dart looks comfortable in live reps, the harder it will be to justify keeping him sidelined.

It’s similar to keeping a sports car in the garage while the one you’re driving keeps breaking down.

For now, the Giants appear committed to their plan — but plans in the NFL change quickly when wins are on the line.