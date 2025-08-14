Giants’ star receiver ‘working hard to get back’ amidst mysterious toe injury

The New York Giants have been practicing without star wide receiver Malik Nabers this week.

The second-year playmaker has missed time this summer with a toe injury that has apparently been nagging at him since his days in college at LSU. However, it seems like his return to the field could come soon.

Brian Daboll says Malik Nabers is working hard in injury recovery

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked for an update on Nabers’s injury status, but refused to give a timetable for return.

“You know I’m not going to get into injuries. He’s working hard to get back,” Daboll said to the media on Thursday (h/t SNY).

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daboll rarely gives insight into the team’s injuries, but the silence around Nabers has been particularly confusing.

It was a surprising revelation to learn that Nabers played through a toe injury for the entirety of his rookie season. That was revealed at the start of training camp.

Giants being cautious with Nabers’s injury

The Giants have since said that they “have a plan” to manage the injury, however. Whether or not Nabers’s recent string of absences is part of that plan remains to be explained, though.

Nabers also missed a practice this summer due to a shoulder injury, but that is seemingly behind him now.

It is likely too soon to sound the alarms or begin to panic about Nabers’s toe, but the strange silence around his recovery definitely warrants some level of concern. Toe injuries can linger and, sometimes, lead to surgery, which Nabers revealed earlier this offseason was in consideration.

The Giants will hope to see Nabers back on the practice field sooner rather than later, with the regular season set to kick off in under a month.