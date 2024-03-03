Could the Giants land this NFL Combine superstar in the 2nd round of the draft?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants need to get more explosive on offense, and what better way to do that than to add a playmaking wide receiver with elite speed to the lineup? At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, Texas WR Xavier Worthy made history, breaking the event’s 40-yard-dash record and clocking in a 4.21s run.

Worthy was previously seen as a day-two draft pick that could go in Round 2 or Round 3 of this year’s draft. However, after his performance at this weekend’s Scouting Combine, Worthy could be a late day one or early day-two draft pick. The Giants could aim to target the speedy wideout with their No. 39 selection in the draft.

Could the Giants target Texas WR Xavier Worthy in the second round?

Worthy’s draft stock is soaring as a result of his performance at the Scouting Combine. Some analysts believe he could now wind up being a first-round pick. However, if he does slip into the second round, the Giants could be a landing spot for Worthy with the first of their two second-round picks (No. 39).

A three-year starter at Texas, Worthy consistently put his elite speed on full display for the Longhorns. He finished the 2023 season with career-high marks in receptions (75) and receiving yards (1,014) while also adding five touchdowns to the box score.

Worthy posted an elite 9.37 relative athletic score (RAS) at this year’s combine. He may be undersized at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, but where he lacks in size, Worthy makes up in speed and explosiveness. Combined with his record-breaking 40-time, Worthy also posted incredible marks in the vertical jump (41 inches) and the broad jump (10 feet, 11 inches).

The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez describes Worthy as “an explosive playmaker who is a threat to score from anywhere on the field.” He not only has the speed to serve as a vertical threat in an NFL offense, but Worthy also has the route-running skills to separate and create opportunities as a wide receiver at all three levels of the field.

The Giants need to generate more big plays in 2024. Their offense averaged only 15.6 points per game in 2023, ranking 30th in the league. Adding Worthy to the Giants’ lineup would give whoever is playing quarterback a big-play threat to play in tandem with Jalin Hyatt, who is expected to take a big step forward next season.

Combining Worthy and Hyatt in the lineup could give the Giants an utterly elite vertical passing attack. He may not make it to their No. 39 overall selection anymore, but if he does, the Giants will want to consider writing Worthy’s name on their draft card before they hand it over to the league office.