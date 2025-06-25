Could the Giants have two 1,000-yard receivers this season?

The New York Giants’ offense is aiming to be more explosive this season. Headlined by one of the NFL’s best young playmakers, Malik Nabers could lead this offense to newfound success.

With upgrades at quarterback and Naber soaking up the defense’s attention, there could be room for a second thousand-yard receiver in the Giants’ 2025 offense.

Malik Nabers is a superstar in the making

Despite playing with arguably the worst quarterback room in the NFL last season, Nabers still managed to put up a ridiculous stat line.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He totaled 109 receptions, 1,205 yards, and seven touchdowns with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle throwing him the football.

Now, this season, with a competent quarterback room on the roster, Nabers should see his production increase. He could challenge the league’s best for the most receiving yards — or maybe even the triple crown.

The Giants’ revamped quarterback room should spark the receiving corps

Darius Slayton has never come close to topping 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. His career-best came in 2023 when he totaled 770 yards. But, like Nabers, Slayton has been held back by bad quarterback play.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Slayton got a chance to play with Tyrod Taylor down the final stretch of the 2023 season, he was electric. He scored a touchdown in three straight games to close out the year, averaging 80 yards per game over the final month of the season.

Russell Wilson is the Giants’ new starting quarterback. He is also the best deep ball passer in the NFL. In 2024, Wilson was PFF’s highest-graded passer on 20+ yard throws with a 97.3 Deep Passing Grade. Despite making only 11 starts, Wilson threw 50 passes 20+ yards downfield. He completed 27 of those attempts (54.0%) for 851 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions.

Slayton has the speed to challenge defenses vertically. He has been the consummate professional for the Giants over the last six years. Now entering year seven with a new starting quarterback for the first time in his career, a breakthrough campaign could be on the horizon.