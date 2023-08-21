Could Giants trade the team’s most-tenured wide receiver?

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants‘ seasoned wide receiver, Sterling Shepard, is on a recovery path from the debilitating ACL injury he incurred last season. However, speculations are rife regarding his future in Big Blue, spurred by recent insights from an NFL expert.

Bleacher Report Weighs In

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report poses an intriguing argument surrounding Shepard’s position in the team. Citing the Giants’ reinvention of their receiver ensemble, Holder believes Shepard’s place on the roster might be hanging by a thread. Such a scenario, he suggests, could tempt General Manager Joe Schoen and his administration to contemplate trading the wide receiver.

“The New York Giants currently have an abundance of slot receivers,” Holder wrote. “Parris Campbell projects as their starter on the inside while Wan’Dale Robinson enters his second NFL season as the second-stringer, which could leave Sterling Shepard out to dry.”

Shepard’s Journey with the Giants

Being an intrinsic part of the Giants since 2016, Shepard is the team’s most enduring player. The previous off-season saw him recommitting to the Giants with a one-year contract priced at $1.3 million. But with no assurance of a steadfast role within the team, the Giants might mull over-optimizing their cap space by trading him to another franchise.

Shepard’s career took a hard hit last year when his ACL tear, suffered in the third week, cut his season short. Regrettably, this was the second sequential year he faced a grievous lower leg injury, having experienced an Achilles rupture in 2021.

Although his participation was curtailed to just three games last season, Shepard’s stats were noteworthy. He chalked up 154 receiving yards from 13 catches and made a touchdown, hinting at a season that could’ve been immensely fruitful.

In the past, Shepard was the crown jewel of the Giants’ receiving lineup. But a series of injuries ushered in a transformation in the offense, relegating him to the sidelines.

Follow this writer on X/Twitter: @DylanBacker_