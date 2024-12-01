Could Giants take a ‘flier’ on recently-cut former Commanders 1st-round cornerback?

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

With a 2-10 record on the season, the New York Giants will be focusing on just getting through the rest of the regular season in good shape. One of their weakest spots this season has been the secondary, which has dealt with injuries and poor performances from guys who were expected to play better.

The Giants could take a flier on CB Emmanuel Forbes

Therefore, they could take a flier on a cornerback within the division that was recently placed on waivers. Emmanuel Forbes of the Washington Commanders was finally let go this week after a pair of horrific seasons with them:

“The NFL is a second chances league — especially for a player not two years removed from being a top 20 pick. And the Giants, who have an awful secondary, are exactly the kind of team that should be taking a flier on Forbes. So, should they do it? At 2-10, they have first dibs on the waiver wire, after all,” wrote NJ.com’s Ryan Novozinsky.

Forbes has struggled badly in his NFL career

Forbes was drafted 16th overall in last year’s draft and has been severely underwhelming compared to his college days. This season, he has been without a doubt one of the worst cornerbacks in the NFL with six missed tackles and 93 yards on seven receptions allowed in coverage.

Forbes’ PFF grade is also one of the worst in the league at 35.4. On the surface, it may make little sense for the Giants to claim him off waivers since he will not be a massive improvement, but given the state of the current team, it is a shot that comes with little to no risk.

The Giants’ secondary has underperformed drastically this season. They have the ninth-worst PFF grade in tackling at 43.1 and are mediocre in pass coverage. Forbes doesn’t excel in many areas defensively, but a change of scenery and a new coaching staff could help the second-year cornerback find that potential that exists.

Additionally, the Giants simply need more bodies to be available in the secondary as they have dealt with a fair amount of injuries back there. New York will likely make some small signings to the practice squad at least as the season winds down, and Forbes could be a likely candidate to come to the Big Apple.