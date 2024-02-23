Could Giants star free-agent Saquon Barkley sign with the Texans this offseason?

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There are more than just rumors surrounding New York Giants superstar running back Saquon Barkley’s potential next stop in his NFL career. The two-time Pro Bowl ball-carrier has given a clear indication that the Houston Texans may be the offense he wants to add firepower to in 2024.

Giants: Saquon Barkley’s latest Instagram following indicates his interest in the Texans

CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr revealed that Barkley made a gesture on social media that suggests his yearning to play behind emergent Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and his offensive weapons, saying in part:

“Of course free agency provides other options for Barkley, who might be giving a hint where he wants to play in 2024. On Barkley’s Instagram page, the two-time Pro Bowl running back followed four Houston Texans players — Brevin Jordan, Tank Dell, C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins.”

The Texans are one of the latest teams to arise as a possible landing spot for Barkley. In the current NFL climate, and pro sports at large, the 26-year-old following Houston’s heavy-hitters is a telltale admission of interest, and perhaps a mind already made up.

Much to the Giants’ chagrin, labeling Barkley to a franchise tag in 2023 and keeping that door open again this winter has caused Barkley’s eyes to rightfully wander as an elite talent up for grabs.

To the Texans’ delight, a featured back like Barkley would work wonders for a rushing attack that struggled mightily to get into the end zone last season. Their 10 rushing touchdowns were the fourth-fewest in the league and their abysmal 18.9 percent rushing first-down percentage fell behind only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the worst metric overall.

Will the Giants respond to Barkley’s strong interest in the Texans & other teams?

If the Giants want to retain Barkley and use him as their go-to piece with an upcoming 2024 NFL Draft and free agency market offering the chance to drastically improve their offensive 11, they’ll have to emphatically respond to this latest development.

The Texans are not the only franchise that stands as a threat to lure Barkley away from New York. The former 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year back is also linked to the Los Angeles Chargers. He openly professed his affinity for Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and stated his openness to playing in L.A. next year.

The Giants appear fixed on not wanting to empty out their pockets for Barkley, spelling a likely end to him putting on for the home crowd at MetLife Stadium. The Texans are likely to monitor the situation closely, with the chance to take a major leap in the upcoming campaign.