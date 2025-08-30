Could Giants bring back former star safety for cheap?

The New York Giants know their secondary remains a fragile area, and safety depth continues to be an offseason talking point.

They recently claimed Beau Brade from the Baltimore Ravens, giving them immediate support on special teams but not much beyond that.

Brade is young and versatile, but at this stage, his contributions are far more about coverage units than defensive reliability.

For a team eyeing playoff contention, relying solely on untested depth behind second-year starter Tyler Nubin feels like unnecessary risk.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Could a reunion with Jabril Peppers make sense?

One intriguing option would be a reunion with former Giants safety Jabril Peppers, now available after his Patriots release.

Peppers, originally acquired in 2019 from Cleveland, spent three seasons in New York and carved out a productive role.

His time was marked by versatility — able to step into the box, play over the top, or contribute on blitzes.

At 29 years old, he may not be a long-term fix, but he still offers veteran stability for a young secondary.

Peppers’ recent production

Last year in New England, Peppers played only 372 snaps, finishing with 27 tackles while serving primarily as a rotational piece.

He looked competent this preseason, showing he can still function as a solid backup and occasional spot starter when needed.

The Patriots saved $4.32 million by cutting him, suggesting the decision was rooted more in money than performance.

That dynamic makes him attractive for a team like the Giants, who need value depth without overspending at this stage.

Giants’ current safety picture

The Giants have rookie Tyler Nubin projected as a starter, with Dane Belton and now Beau Brade filling out the group.

Belton provides some rotational ability, while Brade is primarily a special teams piece rather than a defensive contributor right now.

Counting on that duo behind Nubin creates a gamble, especially considering the importance of safety communication in defensive schemes.

Adding Peppers would give defensive coordinator Shane Bowen a reliable veteran who understands how to quarterback the back end.

Why Peppers still fits New York

A return to New York could benefit both sides, offering Peppers familiar ground while giving the Giants proven flexibility.

He can still play downhill, cover tight ends, and deliver physicality — traits that can linger even with age.

Even if he isn’t an every-down starter anymore, he remains a plug-and-play piece capable of stabilizing the secondary.

For a team trying to build defensive depth that won’t collapse under injury pressure, that skillset is invaluable.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The balancing act ahead

Ultimately, the Giants must decide whether to roll with their current youth or add experience before the season begins.

Brade provides energy, Belton brings upside, but Peppers could give them insurance at multiple spots.

Depth at safety isn’t glamorous, but it often makes the difference when injuries inevitably strike.

For the Giants, that reality makes Peppers’ availability something worth monitoring closely as the season gets underway.