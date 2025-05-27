All eyes will be on the Giants’ quarterback room during OTAs

The Giants are set to kick off Phase Three of their Offseason Workout Program with the start of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Tuesday.

This will be the team’s first offseason practices, with the entire active roster participating in team drills and the offense and defense competing against one another (albeit in non-contact drills).

It’s difficult to evaluate a team as they practice without pads and without contact. However, OTAs do provide an exciting opportunity to take a look at the team’s quarterbacks.

Giants’ revamped QB room will be the talk of OTAs

The Giants revamped their quarterback room this offseason, signing veterans Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson through free agency. These two vets will bring stability to a quarterback room that desperately needed it.

Meanwhile, they also brought in rookie first-round draft choice Jaxson Dart, giving the Giants a hopeful future at the sport’s most important position.

All three of these quarterbacks, plus fourth-stringer Tommy DeVito, will be under the microscope throughout the offseason, beginning with this week’s OTAs.

Wilson is the expected Week 1 starter, however, there is room for competition throughout the summer. Tracking which quarterbacks are commanding the huddle the best, throwing with the best anticipation and accuracy, and keeping the ball out of harm’s way will be a top storyline throughout OTAs and eventually training camp in July.

The Giants’ quarterbacks will provide plenty of storylines throughout the summer

Getting the first look at a rookie quarterback is always a thrilling experience. There will be no pressure on Dart to look like a superstar right out of the gate, and it is only OTAs. But if Dart has some highlight-worthy moments, it could apply some pressure to the veterans in front of him on the depth chart.

Then, of course, Giants fans are excited to at least see some average quarterback play this season, and Wilson is more than capable of providing average-to-above. Seeing his patented deep ball drop into the basket of the Giants’ wide receivers will be a sight to behold.

Winston, meanwhile, has had his name brought up in recent trade speculation. A strong summer of practices could either serve to boost his trade value or his value to the Giants’ roster as a backup quarterback.

DeVito will be fighting to keep his job, hoping to outperform any of the three quarterbacks in front of him for a chance to win a roster spot. Ultimately, he will likely be the odd man out and wind up on the practice squad.

This Giants quarterback room is a well of unlimited storylines to follow throughout the summer. This position needs to improve significantly in comparison to last season, and on paper, it has. Now it’s time for that improvement to start flashing on the field.