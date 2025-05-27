Giants’ ‘budding star’ safety acquisition could transform their defense

The New York Giants made a splash in free agency this offseason to upgrade their defensive backfield, dropping a $45.3 million bag to sign former Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.

Safety was a position of need for Big Blue following the departure of Xavier McKinney in the 2024 offseason. Holland now steps in as a “budding star,” having earned the confidence of his teammates and former Giants alike.

Former Giants DL views Jevon Holland as a “budding star”

While speaking with ESPN’s Jordan Raanan on the Breaking Big Blue podcast, former Giants DL Chris Canty expressed his confidence and excitement in Holland joining the Giants (h/t Athlon Sports):

“I think he can be an impact player on all three levels. He’s shown the ability to be able to blitz and get after the quarterback. He’s not a liability in coverage like a lot of other safeties in this league have proven to be,” Canty said.

Cant referred to Holland as a “budding star in this league at the safety position.”

Holland helps the Giants improve in one key area

Holland earned his reputation as one of the league’s best young safeties over the last few seasons with the Dolphins.

In four pro seasons with the Dolphins, Holland has five interceptions, 16 pass breakups, five forced fumbles, and five sacks. He makes plays at all three levels and has a real nose for the football.

Last season, Big Blue struggled to force turnovers, and their defensive backs rarely got their hands on the football. The defense snagged only five interceptions, which ranked 31st in the NFL.

Holland should help the Giants’ secondary play with more confidence, lending his leadership skills to a young secondary in the locker room. But he should also help the Giants’ defensive backfield force more turnovers, adding tremendous value to the defense as they prepare for a crucial 2025 season.