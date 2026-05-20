The New York Giants did not draft Abdul Carter to stand around and wait his turn.

Carter was the No. 3 overall pick in 2025 because he has game-wrecking traits, and the first OTA practice offered another reminder of why the Giants are so high on him. He was described as being “all over the field” while applying pressure and sniffing out runs, which is exactly the kind of early-practice flash you want from a defender entering Year 2.

Nobody should crown him in May. Practice football is still practice football. But with Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Arvell Reese, and Carter all part of the front-seven mix, the Giants are starting to look like a defense with teeth again.

Carter gives the Giants more ways to attack

Dennard Wilson wants aggression, speed, and disguise. Assistant GM Brandon Brown has already talked about a defense built to be multiple and create pressure from different alignments, and Carter is the exact kind of chess piece who makes that possible.

He can rush off the edge, mug interior gaps, chase from the second level, or spy mobile quarterbacks when Wilson wants to close escape lanes. That versatility is the whole point. Carter does not have to live in one box, and the Giants should not want him to.

Put him next to Burns and Thibodeaux and the protection calls start getting uncomfortable fast. Add Reese as a downhill linebacker with blitz juice, and suddenly the quarterback is trying to solve a math problem with the play clock bleeding out.

The front seven has a different feel

The Giants already made the defensive line more interesting with DJ Reader changing the interior picture. Carter is the piece who can make the pressure package feel unpredictable instead of just talented.

That distinction matters. Plenty of defenses have names. The dangerous ones have answers from multiple spots.

Carter has the burst to win clean. He has the range to erase space. He has the violence to play through contact, and if the Giants can keep moving him around, he can become the kind of defender offenses have to locate before every snap.

The Giants still need it to translate when pads come on, but early flashes are not meaningless. They are signals. Carter is already sending them, and if Wilson turns him loose the right way, the pass rush could become the identity of the entire team.