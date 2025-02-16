A bit of draft luck could change the Giants’ franchise for the next 10 years

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If the Giants land Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the third overall pick, they might be looking at a franchise-altering stroke of luck. While many have written off this quarterback class as underwhelming, history has shown that pre-draft narratives don’t always hold weight once these players actually hit the field.

The Giants need a quarterback with legitimate All-Pro upside, and Ward fits Brian Daboll’s offense like a glove.

A Playmaker Built for Daboll’s System

Ward has all the traits that make him a dream prospect for an offensive mind like Daboll. He’s an explosive playmaker with the ability to extend plays and make things happen off script—exactly the kind of quarterback Daboll has developed before.

The 22-year-old completed 67.2% of his passes last season, throwing for 39 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. His 76.5% adjusted completion rate shows that when he’s locked in, he’s an incredibly accurate passer.

However, Ward has a tendency to play too much hero ball, sometimes abandoning his mechanics and forcing throws across the field. That kind of aggressive playmaking can be both a gift and a curse.

Unlocking Ward’s Potential

For Ward to reach his full potential, he needs to improve his rhythm and timing in the passing game. His processing speed must also take a step forward so he can better diagnose NFL coverages and make more efficient decisions.

His arm talent is undeniable. He can hit every throw on the field, whether it’s threading a needle on third down or launching a deep ball down the sideline. The one area that needs refinement is his intermediate and short accuracy, where his sidearm release sometimes causes passes to sail over his receivers’ heads.

Ward was the best fourth-quarter passer in the country this season, and for Giants fans, that should be music to your ears. They need a clutch factor, one Eli Manning had all those years ago.

With the right coaching, Ward has everything it takes to be a star. Daboll has already molded a raw, high-upside quarterback into an elite talent before with Josh Allen. If the Giants take Ward and put him in a structured system that keeps him mechanically sound, they could finally have their franchise quarterback.