3 Giants receivers competing for a roster spot

The New York Giants have made strategic moves this offseason to reinforce their wide receiver unit. The selection of Jalin Hyatt in the draft and the signing of Parris Campbell is set to bring stability to a group that was significantly impacted by injuries last season.

Additionally, several young receivers are battling for a spot on the roster. A few of these players might make a considerable impact if they secure a place.

Collin Johnson: Seeking a Comeback With the Giants

Collin Johnson, 25, is on a quest to secure his position on the roster after a season of inactivity. During the 2021 season, Johnson participated in 12 games for the Giants, starting one. He managed to amass 105 yards but unfortunately saw 10 of his 21 targets hit the turf, failing to score any touchdowns.

At an impressive 6’6”, Johnson offers himself as a potential deep threat for plays where the Giants can exploit mismatches for substantial gains.

Although his speed leaves something to be desired, his physicality and stature as a receiver may enhance his chances of securing a spot on the roster or at the very least, landing a place on the practice squad.

Bryce Ford-Wheaton: A Jump-Ball Specialist

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, 23, signed as an undrafted free agent this year following a four-year stint at West Virginia. He tallied more than 100 receiving yards in three games and started 32 out of 46 total games.

In 2022, he recorded 675 receiving yards from 62 receptions, scoring seven touchdowns.

Like Johnson, Ford-Wheaton boasts a sizable frame at 6’4” that can help exploit mismatches and secure 50-50 balls. As per his NFL draft profile, he is a “jump-ball specialist” and leverages his physique effectively.

However, he needs to work on his route running, as he struggles to create sufficient separation from defensive backs (DBs). Improvements in this area could significantly increase his chances of making the 53-man roster.

Jeff Smith: The Seasoned Veteran

Jeff Smith, 26, differs from the other two contenders, with four years of NFL experience, all with the New York Jets.

At 6’1” and 195 pounds, he falls on the smaller end of the scale, offering less physicality. In his 2022 stint with the Jets, Smith played in 11 games, had 11 targets (eight of which he caught), and recorded 134 yards.

Given his league experience, there’s a possibility he could secure a spot on the roster, serving as a backup in the event of injury to the primary receiving group. Although it is unlikely he will play a significant role on the Giants, an impressive camp could see him on the active roster at some point during the season.

It’s also important to note that Smith is an excellent gunner and punt blocker on the special teams unit. He could carve out an important role there.

Concluding Thoughts

While it’s unlikely that any of the aforementioned players will play a significant role for the Giants in the upcoming season, it will be fascinating to see if any of them can deliver standout performances in camp or preseason, earning them a roster spot.

