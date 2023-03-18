3 corners the New York Giants could target in the FA market

Jan 10, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) celebrates after the AFC Wild Card playoff game win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been one of the NFL’s most active teams in free agency this offseason, pulling off a blockbuster trade and signing quality starters at multiple positions. But most of the Giants’ acquisitions have come on the offensive side of the ball. The Giants still need to address the cornerback position and could target a few veteran defensive backs that are still on the market in free agency.

Tre Flowers

While he might be out of the Giants’ price range with an expected market value of $11.4 million on average annual salary, Tre Flowers perfectly fits the mold of a Wink Martindale cornerback. Flowers would be a massive upgrade for the Giants on the boundary if they were able to acquire him.

Flowers is a physical, 6-foot-3, 200-pound cornerback that could fit well into Martindale’s press-man defense. His size and strength make him an imposing threat for any opposing wide receiver. In 2022, Flowers played in 15 games, totaling one interception and 27 combined tackles.

Flowers moved around a lot on the Bengals’ defense, playing the majority of his snaps in the slot. A big change from spending 314 of his 391 defensive snaps out wide in 2021. If Flowers were to land with Big Blue, he would likely need to move back to the boundary.

Shaquill Griffin

Shaquill Griffin is another physical cornerback that fits Wink Martindale’s mold. Griffin was released by the Jaguars this offseason, saving the team $13.14 million in cap space. Now, as a free agent, Griffin could be a fit for the Giants.

Griffin dealt with injuries in 2022, appearing in only five games. He did add 29 combined tackles and three tackles for loss, however. If Griffin can maintain his health in 2023, he could be a solid option opposite of Adoree’ Jackson.

Shaquil Griffin could be a low-cost free-agency option to serve as a starter on the boundary for the Giants in 2023. At 6 feet, 198 pounds, Griffin provides the physicality necessary to succeed in Martindale’s press-heavy defense.

Marcus Peters

Marcus Peters makes perfect sense for the Giants because of his connection to DC Wink Martindale. Peters and Martindale were together in Baltimore as the veteran corner played for the Ravens while Martindale was their defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020.

Peters, 30, is getting up there in age and his play is starting to decline, however, he is still a capable outside cornerback when healthy. He started 13 games for the Ravens in 2022 after missing the entire 2021 season with an injury. This season, Peters racked up 47 combined tackles, six passes defended, and one interception.

Peters has familiarity with the Giants’ defensive scheme and would fill a huge hole in Big Blue’s defense. If he could be had for the right price, Marcus Peters makes too much sense for the Giants.