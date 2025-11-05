On the second leg of a back-to-back, the Golden State Warriors will look to continue their resurgence against the Sacramento Kings following a commanding victory over the Phoenix Suns.



Stephen Curry will be out tonight, as a fatigued but motivated Warriors team aims to sustain momentum.



Al Horford has been cleared to play, providing interior defense and forming a strong stretch-five pairing with Quentin Post. This upcoming stretch will serve as a true test of the team’s depth, poise, and ability to rediscover that championship resolve.

Time to let Kuminga shine for the Warriors

Without Curry, the offensive game plan will shift drastically.



Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Brandin Podziemski are all listed as questionable, but one name not on the injury report is Jonathan Kuminga.

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Against Phoenix, Kuminga wasn’t a focal point offensively—taking only seven shots—but he made his presence felt on the defensive end.



Tonight presents a perfect opportunity for him to take the reins. With several veterans banged up, it’s time to let Kuminga drive the bus, even if just for one night.

The tale of the tape

The Kings, currently in the bottom five in defensive rating, feature six players averaging double figures.



Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis are both questionable, meaning much of the scoring load could fall on Malik Monk and DeMar DeRozan.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Sacramento’s bench also ranks among the league’s lowest in scoring. On paper, this seems like a favorable matchup for Golden State, but if the available players fail to execute defensively and limit turnovers, it could turn into a track meet.



The Kings rank sixth in the league in transition points and are coming off a hard-fought loss in which Russell Westbrook exploded for 26 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.

Warriors must find that championship resolve

A strong game plan for Golden State will center on maximizing Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody on both ends.

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

This duo’s length, shot-making ability, speed, and defensive versatility allow them to match the Kings’ pace without Curry on the floor. Kuminga’s development as a playmaker could shine in this matchup, and his ability to dominate in transition will be key.

After a strong offseason, this is the kind of moment he’s been preparing for—putting it all together when his team needs him most. Fanduel has Sacramento at only a -134 odds to win this contest meaning a potential trap game for the Kings.

Prediction: Warriors 105 Kings 95